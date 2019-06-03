Asia-Pacific Robotics Technology Report 2019 Featuring Profiles of Key Leaders and Important Emerging Players

DUBLIN, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotics Technology in Construction Industry: Asia-Pacific Market by Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Highlighted with 18 tables and 37 figures, this 140-page report Robotics Technology in Construction Industry: Asia-Pacific Market by Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025 is based on a comprehensive research of APAC robotics technology market in construction industry by analyzing the entire regional market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

The trend and outlook of the APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC robotics technology market in the construction industry in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical, and Country.



For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC robotics technology market for the construction industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

3D Robotics Inc

Advanced Construction Robotics

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aibotix GmbH

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics, LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Eagle UAV Services

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

senseFly/Parrot

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of APAC Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 APAC Drones Market for Construction Industry 2014-2025

3.3 APAC Traditional Construction Robots Market 2014-2025

3.4 APAC Robotic Arms Market in Construction Industry 2014-2025

3.5 APAC Exoskeletons Market in Construction Industry 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of APAC Market by Robot Function

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Function

4.2 APAC Inspection and Surveillance Robotics Market in Construction Industry 2014-2025

4.3 APAC Demolition Robots Market 2014-2025

4.4 APAC Bricklaying Robots Market 2014-2025

4.5 APAC Concrete Structural Erection Robots Market 2014-2025

4.6 APAC 3D Printing Construction Robots Market 2014-2025

4.7 APAC Market of Other Construction Robotics 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of APAC Market by Application Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Application Vertical

5.2 APAC Construction Robots Market for Public Infrastructure 2014-2025

5.3 APAC Construction Robots Market for Commercial and Residential Buildings 2014-2025

5.4 APAC Construction Robots Market for Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition 2014-2025

5.5 APAC Construction Robots Market for Other Applications 2014-2025



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 Japan

6.3 China

6.4 India

6.5 Australia

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles

8 Investing in APAC Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of APAC Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ir923

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

