Asia-Pacific Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Industry Research Report 2024: Tapping Small Holding Farmer with Affordable Solutions, Increasing Need for Sustainable Agriculture Practices

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific satellite imaging for agriculture market (excluding China) was valued at $53.5 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period 2023-2028 to reach $79.0 million by 2028, driven by rising demand for improved and sustainable agricultural practices.



Market Introduction



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) satellite imaging for agriculture market is witnessing significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of satellite technology in the agriculture sector. Satellite imaging provides valuable insights into crop health, soil moisture levels, and vegetation analysis, enabling farmers to make informed decisions regarding crop management and resource allocation. With the region's vast agricultural landscape and the growing demand for food security, there is a rising need for advanced monitoring and precision farming techniques.

Additionally, government initiatives promoting the use of satellite technology in agriculture and collaborations between technology providers and agricultural stakeholders further boost market growth. As APAC countries embrace digital transformation in agriculture, the satellite imaging market presents promising opportunities for improving productivity, sustainability, and crop yield across the region.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy:

The product segment helps the reader understand the different technologies used for satellite imaging for agriculture and their potential. Moreover, the study gives the reader a detailed understanding of the different solutions provided by the satellite imaging technology providers, such as imaging, processing, and analyzing. Compared to conventional agricultural methods, satellite imaging technology enables more exact targeting of planting, soil mapping, and forestry, allowing farmers to save money by maximizing the use of their inputs.



Growth/Marketing Strategy:

The APAC satellite imaging for agriculture market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their position in the APAC satellite imaging for agriculture market.



Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the APAC satellite imaging for agriculture market analyzed and profiled in the study involve satellite imaging technology-based product manufacturers, including market segments covered by distinct product kinds, applications served, and regional presence, as well as the influence of important market tactics employed.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC satellite imaging for agriculture market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players

NaraSpace Inc

SatSure

Synspective

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Ongoing Trends

1.1.2.1 Development of Small Satellite Constellations

1.1.2.2 Integration with other technologies

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.2 Government Initiatives and Impacts

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Requirements from Insurance Sector

1.2.1.2 Increasing Farm Consolidation

1.2.1.3 High Benefits over Other Remote Sensing Technology and Infield Monitoring Technology

1.2.1.4 Need for Sustainable Agriculture Practices

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Technical Challenges in Obtaining and Analyzing Satellite Imagery

1.2.2.1.1 Hindrance Due to Cloud Cover

1.2.2.1.2 Hindrance due to Spatial and Temporal Resolution

1.2.2.2 Limited Awareness and Understanding across Developing Countries

1.2.2.3 Geopolitical Issues

1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments

1.2.3.1 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.1.2 Market Developments

1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.3.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.3.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.2.3.2.3 Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market

1.2.3.3 Case Study

1.2.3.3.1 Airbus in Yield Optimization

1.2.3.3.2 Planet Labs PBC in Irrigation Intelligence

1.2.3.3.3 EOS Data Analytics,Inc in Precision Agriculture

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Rising Threat of Climate Risk

1.2.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in Action

1.2.4.3 Tapping Small Holding Farmer with Affordable Solutions

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.3.2 Funding Analysis

1.3.2.1 Total Investment and Number of Funding Deals

1.3.2.2 Top Funding Deals by the Start-ups

1.3.2.3 Funding Analysis (by Country)

1.3.2.4 Top Investors

1.4 Active Satellites for Digital Agriculture Application and their Technicalities

1.5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market



2 Region

2.1 Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market - by Region

2.2 China

2.2.1 Markets

2.2.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.2.1.1.1 Farm Size, Number of Farms, and State of Digitalization

2.2.1.1.2 Crop Pattern, Biotic, and Abiotic Stress Factors

2.2.1.2 Business Challenges

2.2.1.3 Business Drivers

2.2.2 Applications

2.2.2.1 China Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market (by Application)

2.2.2.2 China Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market (by End User)

2.2.3 Products

2.2.3.1 China Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market (by Product)

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Markets

2.3.1.1 Key Providers in Asia-Pacific

2.3.1.2 Buyer Attributes

2.3.1.2.1 Farm Size, Number of Farms, and State of Digitalization

2.3.1.2.2 Crop Pattern, Biotic, and Abiotic Stress Factors

2.3.1.3 Business Challenges

2.3.1.4 Business Drivers

2.3.2 Applications

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market (by Application)

2.3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market (by End User)

2.3.3 Products

2.3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market (by Product)

2.3.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.3.4.1 Japan

2.3.4.2 Australia and New Zealand

2.3.4.3 South Korea

2.3.4.4 India

2.3.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 NaraSpace Inc

3.3.1.1 Company Overview

3.3.1.1.1 Role of NaraSpace Inc in the Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market

3.3.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.3.1.2 Corporate Strategies

3.3.1.2.1 Partnership, Joint Venture, Collaboration and Alliance

3.3.1.3 Customer Profile

3.3.1.3.1 Target Customer Segment

3.3.1.4 Analyst View

3.3.1.4.1 Regional Growth

3.3.2 SatSure

3.3.3 Synspective



4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/147t30

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets