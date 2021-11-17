Asia-Pacific Secure Web Gateway Vendor Benchmarking Report 2021: Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Vendors had a Big Year in 2020 - Strengths, Opportunities, and Market Positioning of the Top Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Secure Web Gateway Market, 2021: Frost Radar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a field of more than 34 industry participants, the report plotted the top 14 companies in this report. The report reveals the market positioning of each company.

The report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to spur growth.

Secure web gateway (SWG) vendors had a big year in 2020. The largest and most sophisticated of them pro-actively enhanced their portfolios with a range of new features and capabilities, most notably isolation technology, cloud access security broker (CASB), and data loss prevention (DLP).

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically shifted the work environment in Asia-Pacific (APAC) towards remote working, which became a major driver for the adoption of cloud and hybrid security solutions. A large proportion of customers in APAC have preferred extending their existing security solutions rather than seeking new ones - a boon for vendors with flexible SWG deployment options.

The platform approach remains a major market trend as supply- and demand-side pressures push vendors to integrate a myriad of security solutions into unified platforms. In effect, this trend has intensified the competitive impulse among vendors to develop their own solution ecosystems.

Similarly, vendors are moving to a secure access service edge (SASE) approach, not only to integrate their security solutions but to unify security, networking, and, to some degree, the cloud.

The increasing lethality and volume of cyberattacks and customers' growing reliance on the web intensify the necessity of enhanced web security in today's enterprise environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Frost Radar

Asia-Pacific Secure Web Gateway Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Alps System Integration (ALSI)

Broadcom

Canon IT Solutions

Cisco

Digital Arts

Forcepoint

H3C

McAfee

Menlo Security

Qi An Xin Group

Sangfor

Somansa

Trend Micro

Zscaler

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n17jq0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

