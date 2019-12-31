Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Markets to 2024 - Featuring Wockhardt, Roche Holding, Abbott Laboratories, i-SENS, and Terumo Medical
Dec 31, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market (2019-2024) Share, Scope, Revenue, Growth Forecast, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Product Type (Testing Strips, Glucometers, Others) End-User Type and Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.34% during the 2019-2024 period, owing to technological breakthroughs, rising obesity, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes.
Product Segment Insights
The testing strips segment is expected to hold the highest market share (81.64%) in 2019. Owing to the development of innovative testing strips, and a massive increase in the incidence of diabetes, this segment is expected to witness a high CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. The glucometers segment is expected to remain steady while generating 12% of the revenue in the Asia-Pacific market in 2019. Factors like the advantages of glucometers over regular monitoring methodologies and the production of a wide range of devices will drive this segment. However, variations in results due to external and physiological factors will lead to a comparatively low CAGR (4.95%) during the 2019-2024 period.
End-user Segment Insights
The shift of medical services to decentralized surroundings like patients' homes and the development of portable and user-friendly blood glucose monitoring devices will enable the home settings segment to expand at a CAGR of 6.82% during the 2019-2024 period. The hospital's sector will generate almost 7% of the total market revenue by 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period.
Country-wise Insights
China and India account for half of the total diabetic population in the Asia-Pacific region. Advanced medical facilities, awareness programs, and cost-effective treatments to tackle diabetes will transform this region into the fastest-growing SMBG devices market in the world. China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period, while healthcare initiatives and government programs in India will enable the market in the country to expand at a CAGR of 6.46%.
Companies Covered
- Wockhardt
- Roche Holding
- Abbott Laboratories
- i-SENS
- Terumo Medical
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
1.1 Market scope and segmentation
1.2 Key questions answered in this study
1.3 Executive summary
2. Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market - overview
2.1 Market definitions
2.2 Market overview
2.2.1 Historical market revenue (USD Bn)
2.2.2 Forecasted market revenue (USD Bn)
2.2.3 Country-wise market revenue (USD Bn)
2.3 Market trends
2.4 Market drivers
2.5 Market challenges
2.6 Value chain analysis
2.7 Porter's five forces analysis
3. Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market - based on products
3.1 Testing strips
3.2 Glucometers
3.3 Others'
4. Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market - based on end users
4.1 Hospitals
5. India self-monitoring blood glucose devices market
6. China self-monitoring blood glucose devices market
6.1 Overview
6.2 Trends
6.3 Drivers
6.4 Challenges
6.5 Market observations based on products
7. Australia and New Zealand self-monitoring blood glucose devices market
7.1 Overview
7.2 Trends
7.3 Drivers
7.4 Challenges
7.5 Market observations based on products
7.6 Market observations based on end-users
8. Rest of Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market
8.1 Overview
8.2 Trends
8.3 Drivers
8.4 Challenges
8.5 Market observations based on products
8.6 Market observations based on end-users
9. Competitive landscape
9.1 Wockhardt
9.1.1 Company snapshot
9.1.2 Products
9.1.3 Strategic initiatives
9.1.4 Countries present
9.1.5 Key people
9.2 Roche Holding
9.3 Abbott Laboratories
9.4 i-SENS
9.5 Terumo Medical
10. Conclusion
10.1 PESTEL analysis
10.2 Impact assessment
10.3 Future outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52tm0r
