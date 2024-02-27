Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Scouting and Spraying Market Report 2023-2028: Empowering Farmers to Optimize Crop Management, Reduce Operational Costs

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging technologies in precision agriculture are transforming the Asia-Pacific agricultural landscape, with the smart crop scouting and spraying market experiencing a significant surge in growth. A comprehensive research report detailing the insights, trends, and forecasts from 2023 to 2028 for the smart crop scouting and smart spraying market across Asia-Pacific has been added to our extensive collection of market research publications.

The demand for advanced agricultural methods, aimed at increasing crop yield and reducing operational costs, underpins the expansion of this market. Innovations in smart technologies are enabling farmers throughout the region to implement precise and effective solutions for pest, disease, nutrient, and weed management.

Strategic recommendations for organizations are detailed in the report, equipping them with insights into market dynamics, product and innovation strategies, and competitive strategies. As the smart crop scouting and spraying market continues to swell in APAC, this report serves as a crucial tool for stakeholders to understand and analyze market progression and plan accordingly.

Farmers and agribusinesses in the APAC region are set to benefit from data-driven decision-making capabilities provided by these advanced tools, ultimately fostering sustainable farming practices and reducing environmental footprint. With a CAGR of 20.31% anticipated, the market is expected to reach a valuation of $958.4 million by 2028, highlighting the critical need for stakeholders to tap into the present analysis to steer their operations and strategic planning.

The addition of this detailed market analysis report affirms our commitment to providing the latest market intelligence across various sectors, enabling businesses to keep abreast of opportunities and challenges within the dynamic smart crop scouting and spraying market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Value Proposition of the Market Analysis for Organizations

Facilitates in-depth understanding of market trends and driver effects on the regional smart agriculture industry.

Empowers strategic product development and innovation tailored to market demands and future growth areas.

Enhances competitive strategy with comprehensive profiles of key players and their market positioning, allowing for informed decision-making and strategic action.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Ongoing Trends

1.1.2.1 Emerging Innovative Network Technology for Smart Crop Scouting

1.1.2.1.1 Satellite

1.1.2.1.2 LoRaWAN

1.1.2.1.3 5G

1.1.2.2 Emerging Imaging and Data Collection Technologies

1.1.2.2.1 Hyperspectral Imaging

1.1.2.2.2 Multispectral Imaging

1.1.2.2.3 Thermal Imaging

1.1.2.2.4 LiDAR

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Initiatives and Impact

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Need for Higher Production at Limited Resources

1.2.1.1.1 Labor Shortage

1.2.1.2 Increased Focus on Sustainable Agriculture

1.2.1.2.1 Growing Demand for Organic and Non-GMO Crops

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Initial Investment

1.2.2.2 Data Security Related Concerns

1.2.2.3 Compatibility with Existing Equipment

1.2.2.4 Limited Availability of Skilled Labor

1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments

1.2.3.1 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1.1 Product Development and Innovations

1.2.3.1.2 Business Expansion

1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.3.2.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.3.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.3.2.3 Others

1.2.3.2.4 Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Players in Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

1.2.3.3 Case Studies

1.2.3.3.1 See & Spray Ultimate Sprayer Case Study

1.2.3.3.2 5G Connected Autonomous Robots by KPN and AGROiNTELLi

1.2.3.3.3 DJI Drone-Based Roden Control Case Study

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming

1.2.4.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture

1.3 Geopolitical and Socioeconomic Impacts

1.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

1.3.2 Impact of Russia-Ukraine on Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

1.4 Startup Landscape

1.4.1 Key Startups in the Ecosystem

1.4.2 Funding Analysis

1.4.2.1 Total Investment and Number of Funding Deals

1.4.2.2 Top Investors

1.4.2.3 Top Funding Deals by the Startups and Investors

1.4.2.4 Funding Analysis (by Country)



2 Region

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Operators in China

2.1.1.2 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2.1 Farm Size, Labor Availability, and State of Digitization in Agriculture

2.1.1.2.2 Crop Pattern and Biotic and Abiotic Stress Factors

2.1.1.2.3 Smart Crop Scouting Acreage (by Company)

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 China Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Application)

2.1.2.2 China Smart Spraying Market (by Application)

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 China Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Product)

2.1.3.2 China Smart Spraying Market (by Product)

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Operators in the Asia-Pacific

2.2.1.2 Buyer Attributes

2.2.1.2.1 Farm Size, Labor Availability, and State of Digitization in Agriculture

2.2.1.2.2 Crop Pattern and Biotic and Abiotic Stress Factors

2.2.1.2.3 Smart Crop Scouting Acreage (by Company)

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.1.4 Business Drivers

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Application)

2.2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Spraying Market (by Application)

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Product)

2.2.3.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Spraying Market (by Product)

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.4.1 Japan

2.2.4.2 India

2.2.4.3 South Korea

2.2.4.4 Australia and New Zealand

2.2.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.1.1 Smart Crop Scouting

3.1.1.2 Smart Spraying Market

3.1.2 Market Share Analysis

3.1.2.1 Smart Crop Scouting Market

3.1.2.2 Smart Spraying Market

3.2 Competitive Analysis

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Smart Crop Scouting



4 Research Methodology

