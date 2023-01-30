Asia Pacific Vascular Patches Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow by 7.9% Annually Through 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Vascular Patches Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Material (Biologic and Synthetic), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development of vascular surgery techniques and the treatment of vascular diseases will be influenced by impending technological developments. Superior medical interventions to halt or even combat atherosclerosis are on the horizon. Statin medications are just becoming widely available, yet their use has already decreased the number of strokes, heart attacks, and fatalities. Statin medication applications will be successful, improve treatments, and aid in improving treatment outcomes.



There are increasing hints of computer-aided 3-dimensional tool navigational equipment. The likelihood that radiation-based therapies will no longer be used is increasing, which lowers the hazards that patients and medical professionals may face during such procedures. Robotic developments would also reduce radiation exposure and make device placement easier.



The prevention of perioperative and long-term strokes has benefited from randomized planned preliminary studies and meta-examinations, which have also decreased the incidence of recurrent restenosis, or the condition in which a portion of a blocked vessel narrows again after reconstruction and subsequently becomes blocked, necessitating additional stenting or bypass surgery.



The main driver influencing the market's growth in China is the country's increasingly aging population, which is suffering from cardiovascular disease. The market development in Japan is driven by the growing use of biological patches for treating various vascular conditions like carotid artery stenosis and peripheral artery disease.



The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Vascular Patches Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $41, 515.5 Thousands by 2028. The Japan market is estimated to grow a CAGR of 7.3% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The India market would experience a CAGR of 8.6% during (2022-2028).



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Biologic and Synthetic. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Carotid Endarterectomy, Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Vascular Bypass Surgery, Congenital Heart Disease and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Key Market Players

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Baxter International, Inc.

Lemaitre Vascular, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corporation

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

Getinge AB

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Artivion, Inc. (CryoLife, Inc.)

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

