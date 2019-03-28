Asia-Pacific's Capex of Inspection Robots in the Oil & Gas Industry Expected to Grow at 16.1% Annually During 2019-2025

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry: APAC Market 2018-2025 by Robot Type, Application, System Component and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Inspection robotics in oil & gas industry are robots and intelligent devices developed and employed for inspecting, monitoring and surveying oil & gas pipelines, platforms, rigs, storage tanks and other oil & gas structures.

Oil & gas inspection robots include unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and smart PIGs among others. UUVs include remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Market Insights

APAC Capex (capital expenditure) of inspection robots in oil & gas industry is expected to grow at 16.1% annually over 2019-2025 driven by an increasing adoption of intelligent robotics in oil & gas inspection and surveillance across the region.

Highlighted with 22 tables and 38 figures, this 128-page report

is based on a comprehensive research of the inspection robots market in oil & gas industry by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC oil & gas inspection robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Robot Type, Application, System Component and Country.



Based on robot type, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

ROVs

AUVs

UAVs

UGVs

Smart PIGs

Others

Based on application, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Oil and Gas Pipelines

Oil Storage Tanks

Platforms

Rigs

Other Oil and Gas Structures

Based on system component, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Hardware System (further split into Imaging System, Sensors and Automation Systems, Steering and Positioning, Navigation System, Energy and Propulsion, others)

Software System

Operation and Service

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

Indonesia

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual capex are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Robot Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles oil & gas inspection robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

AeroVironment Inc.

Alstom Inspection Robots

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

ECA Group

Flyability S.A.

FMC Technologies Inc.

Honeybee Robotics

Hydrovision Ltd.

IKM Subsea AS

ING Robotic Aviation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Inuktun Services Ltd.

MISTRAS Group Inc.

OC Robotics

Seegrid

Sky-Futures

VDOS

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Analysis of APAC Market by Robot Type

3.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

3.2 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for Oil & Gas Inspection: APAC Market 2014-2025

3.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) for Oil & Gas Inspection: APAC Market 2014-2025

3.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for Oil & Gas Inspection: APAC Market 2014-2025

3.5 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) for Oil & Gas Inspection: APAC Market 2014-2025

3.6 Smart PIGS for Oil & Gas Inspection: APAC Market 2014-2025

3.7 Other Robotics for Oil & Gas Inspection: APAC Market 2014-2025



4 Analysis of APAC Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Oil and Gas Pipelines

4.3 Oil Storage Tanks

4.4 Oil & Gas Platforms

4.5 Oil & Gas Rigs

4.6 Other Oil and Gas Structures



5 Analysis of APAC Market by System Component

5.1 Market Overview by System Component

5.2 Oil & Gas Inspection Robot Hardware Market 2014-2025

5.2.1 Imaging System

5.2.2 Sensors and Automation Systems

5.2.3 Steering and Positioning

5.2.4 Navigation System

5.2.5 Energy and Propulsion

5.2.6 Other Hardware Components

5.3 Oil & Gas Inspection Robot Software Market 2014-2025

5.4 Oil & Gas Inspection Robot Operation and Service Market 2014-2025



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 Japan

6.3 China

6.4 Indonesia

6.5 Australia

6.6 India

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of APAC Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in APAC Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of APAC Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



