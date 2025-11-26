Asiacell and Evam Partner to Elevate Real-Time Customer Engagement Across Iraq's Digital Landscape

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiacell, Iraq's leading telecommunications and digital services provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Evam, a global leader in real-time customer engagement and journey orchestration. Through this collaboration, Asiacell is adopting evamX, Evam's advanced engagement platform, to deliver hyper-personalized, real-time marketing across its nationwide customer base, all digital and traditional touchpoints, setting a new regional benchmark for customer experience in the Middle East telecom sector.

With this partnership, Asiacell advances its digital transformation agenda, empowering its marketing and customer experience teams to act on data in real time, using intelligent automation and machine learning to ensure every message is relevant and contextual, design dynamic customer journeys, and deepen loyalty through highly relevant and timely engagement. Powered by Evam's evamX platform, Asiacell is reinforcing its position as a regional frontrunner in adopting AI-driven engagement technologies that elevate every customer interaction.

Through Evam's evamX platform, Asiacell is ushering in a new era of customer engagement built on speed and intelligence. The solution empowers Asiacell to deliver real-time, personalized interactions across multiple channels from a unified platform, while AI-driven insights and advanced analytics enable faster, data-led decisions that optimize engagement and make each interaction more meaningful, deepening customer loyalty and strengthening Iraq's digital ecosystem.

"At Asiacell, we are committed to shaping Iraq's digital future through innovation that truly serves our customers. Partnering with Evam allows us to transform millions of daily interactions into meaningful, real-time experiences powered by AI and data, ensuring every interaction is timely, personalized, and relevant to each customer's context" said Chra Hussain, CCO, Asiacell.

Doruk Mutlu, CEO of Evam, added:

"We're thrilled to welcome Asiacell to the Evam family. This collaboration showcases the growing momentum of telecom operators in the region embracing real-time engagement. Asiacell's forward-thinking vision perfectly aligns with Evam's mission to help brands act instantly on customer signals turning every interaction into a growth opportunity."

Asiacell is the leading provider of mobile telecommunications and digital services in Iraq with a subscriber base of around 20 million subscribers. Recognized as the first mobile telecommunications company to operate in Iraq, Asiacell delivers nationwide 4G+ coverage reaching more than 99.06% of the population. With a strong commitment to innovation, service quality, and digital inclusion, Asiacell continues to lead the market in driving Iraq's digital transformation.



Evam is a global marketing-technology provider that enables enterprises to deliver personalized, real-time, and AI-driven custo65mer engagement at scale. With offices and partners across Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, Evam empowers telecom, banking, and retail leaders to design dynamic customer journeys, increase conversion, and create lasting loyalty through instant action and insight.

