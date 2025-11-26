Asiacell Collaborates with Cisco to Deliver AI-Driven Network Assurance and Boost Connectivity Reliability for its Network in Iraq

Asiacell selected Cisco's AI-powered Provider Connectivity Assurance (PCA) solution to bring advanced network intelligence and reliability to its network in Iraq.

Initiative marks one of the first AI-based network assurance adoptions in Iraq, transitioning from reactive to predictive network management.

Technology will empower Asiacell to deliver more reliable, consistent, and high-quality digital experiences for its 19.7 million customers, driving Iraq's digital transformation.

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiacell, Iraq's leading mobile network operator, today announced that it is joining forces with Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, to deploy Cisco's AI-driven Provider Connectivity Assurance (PCA) platform on its networks. The cutting-edge network automation and assurance platform will significantly enhance Asiacell's network intelligence and reliability, aiming to deliver superior digital experiences across all 19 governorates of Iraq.

Asiacell will leverage Cisco's AI-enabled platform to proactively monitor, analyze, and optimize network performance. The technology will provide real-time, predictive insights across Asiacell's connectivity and service layers, automatically detecting anomalies, diagnosing root causes, and accelerating resolution before its 19.7 million customers are impacted. This empowers Asiacell's enterprise and mobile network operations teams to offer AI-powered, self-healing network capabilities, ensuring an enhanced quality of service to its customers.

"With Cisco's AI-powered Provider Connectivity Assurance, we're taking a major step toward intelligent, automated network operations," added Hassan El Chami, CTIO, Asiacell. "The result will be a more agile, self-optimizing network that keeps pace with the demands of digital services and the 5G evolution. The ability to predict and prevent service issues before they happen will transform how we serve our customers. This project reinforces our commitment to technological leadership and to delivering the most reliable digital experience in Iraq."

"At Cisco, we understand that achieving superior business outcomes in today's digital landscape demands consistently delivering exceptional digital experiences to every user, everywhere, at all times," commented Zayan Sadek, Managing Director, Service Providers MEA, Cisco. "This collaboration underscores Cisco's strategic investment in advancing digital transformation and AI innovation across the region, by embedding intelligence directly into Asiacell's network to empower the leading operator to deliver proactive, seamless experiences to millions of subscribers."

About Asiacell

Asiacell is the leading provider of mobile telecommunications and digital services in Iraq with a subscriber base of around 20 million subscribers. Recognized as the first mobile telecommunications company to operate in Iraq, Asiacell delivers nationwide 4G+ coverage reaching more than 99.06% of the population. With a strong commitment to innovation, service quality, and digital inclusion, Asiacell continues to lead the market in driving Iraq's digital transformation.



