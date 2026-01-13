ASIAGO BAGEL STACKS ARE BACK FOR $7.99 AT PANERA BREAD

Panera launches three new breakfast Bagel Stacks and celebrates National Bagel Day with buy one, get one free offer

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panera Bread announces it is stacking up both flavor and value this year with the return of Asiago Bagel Stacks to the menu, available today at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide. Two guest favorites - the Chicken Roma and Spicy Steak Asiago Bagel Stack - will return as permanent menu items at lunch and dinner for an everyday value of $7.99.* Panera is also introducing Breakfast Bagel Stacks**, three new savory breakfast sandwiches piled high on either Panera's signature cheesy Asiago Bagel, or on the new Asiago Everything Bagel, Panera's first new bagel variety since 2014, reflecting the brand's renewed focus on bread and bakery.

The return of Asiago Bagel Stacks is just in time for National Bagel Day, and bagel-obsessed guests who purchase an Asiago Bagel stack on January 15 can get a free additional Asiago Bagel Stack of their choice with code BOGOSTACK.^

"Our guests asked and we listened – Stacks are back in a big way, including an all-new breakfast lineup that brings both freshness and flavor to Panera's morning menu," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "Built on our iconic Asiago bagel, these stacks bring layers of chef-crafted flavors at an outstanding value all day long. We're excited to make Asiago Bagel Stacks a permanent part of the lunch and dinner menu."

Asiago Bagel Stacks offer a chef-crafted variety of ingredients that pack in the flavor all day long:

NEW! Wake-Up BLT Asiago Everything Bagel Stack : A new breakfast offering on Panera's brand-new Asiago Everything Bagel, the Wake-Up BLT features Applewood smoked bacon and scrambled egg, with vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh arugula, salt and pepper, and cheesy benedict sauce.

: A new breakfast offering on Panera's brand-new Asiago Everything Bagel, the Wake-Up BLT features Applewood smoked bacon and scrambled egg, with vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh arugula, salt and pepper, and cheesy benedict sauce. NEW! Farmhouse Duo Asiago Bagel Stack: Available at breakfast, the Farmhouse Duo combines applewood smoked bacon and savory sausage with scrambled egg, salt and pepper, and cheesy benedict sauce on the Asiago Bagel.

Available at breakfast, the Farmhouse Duo combines applewood smoked bacon and savory sausage with scrambled egg, salt and pepper, and cheesy benedict sauce on the Asiago Bagel. NEW! Sausage & Egg Asiago Bagel Stack: A flavor-packed breakfast option of savory sausage and scrambled egg with melty American cheese, salt and pepper, and garlic aioli drizzle on the Asiago Bagel.

A flavor-packed breakfast option of savory sausage and scrambled egg with melty American cheese, salt and pepper, and garlic aioli drizzle on the Asiago Bagel. Chicken Roma Asiago Bagel Stack: Available for lunch and dinner, this guest-favorite offers 30 grams of protein and features grilled chicken, melty fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped basil, fresh arugula, Green Goddess dressing, salt and pepper with a garlic aioli drizzle on the Asiago Bagel.

Available for lunch and dinner, this guest-favorite offers 30 grams of protein and features grilled chicken, melty fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped basil, fresh arugula, Green Goddess dressing, salt and pepper with a garlic aioli drizzle on the Asiago Bagel. Spicy Steak Asiago Bagel Stack: Available for lunch and dinner, the Spicy Steak offers 39 grams of protein and combines tender, marinated steak with melty provolone, creamy salsa verde spread, fresh arugula, red onions, and zesty sweet peppers on the Asiago Bagel.

Looking for more ways to stack? Joined by Ciara Miller & Venita Aspen, Panera introduces 'Stack & Spill,' a game designed to match the layered flavor of an Asiago Bagel Stacks to help people dig deeper, one block at a time. Designed with custom blocks that mimic the look of Asiago Bagel Stacks, the game is polished enough to display, but playful enough to spark a little friendly competition, whether you're in a Panera booth or around your kitchen table. The limited-edition game is available for purchase at $7.99 while supplies last at PaneraStacks.com.†

New Offerings in Bread & Bakery

Throughout this year, Panera is working to reintroduce industry-leading bread and pastry variety throughout its bakery-cafes. Two new bread and pastry items join the menu this month:

NEW! Asiago Everything Bagel : The perfect combination of two Panera favorites, the Asiago Everything Bagel combines sharp and tangy asiago cheese with Everything Bagel seasoning made of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, dried onion and salt.

: The perfect combination of two Panera favorites, the Asiago Everything Bagel combines sharp and tangy asiago cheese with Everything Bagel seasoning made of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, dried onion and salt. NEW! Asiago Croissant Twists: Two all-butter croissant twists topped with asiago cheese, available from the bakery menu with just the right amount of softness and crunch in every bite. These new items make the perfect portion and pairing for any time of day, whether as a savory snack or dipped in one of Panera's signature soups.

To learn more about Asiago Bagel Stacks and Panera's refreshed menu and place your order today, or to sign up for MyPanera, download the Panera app or visit PaneraBread.com.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now more than 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of December 30, 2025, there were 2,249 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast-casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on X (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

*Participating cafes only. Price excludes taxes/fees/charges and upcharges for modifications. Menu prices for delivery are higher and fees apply.

**Participating cafes only for a limited time.

^Purchase required. Buy one Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich on 1/15/26 only and get second Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich free at participating US cafes. Must use code: BOGOSTACK at checkout. Limit one use. Free item will be lowest priced Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich. Not valid on You Pick Two® orders, catering, or orders placed on third party sites. Upcharges due to customer modifications still apply and are not discounted. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Delivery order minimum $8-10 applies, exclusive of any taxes/fees/charges (varies by location). Menu prices for delivery are higher and fees apply. While supplies last. Offer may expire or be terminated without notice due to error, fraud, computer or typographical error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unusual or unexpected circumstances.

†While supplies last. Not available for purchase in California. Limit one per transaction. Applicable taxes apply.

