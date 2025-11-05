PANERA BRINGS THE COZY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH NEW SIPS, SWEET TREATS AND A $1 SOUP DEAL

Celebrate the season with the comforting flavors of Panera's holiday menu, including its first-ever Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays have arrived at Panera, and bakery-cafes nationwide are embracing the spirit of the season. Starting today, guests can celebrate the winter chill with Panera's first-ever Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate and warm up with a $1 cup of soup deal with their next meal. Guests can also enjoy a lineup of festive and flavorful new and returning seasonal favorites crafted to bring the warmth and comfort of the holidays to every visit.

Panera's holiday menu lineup includes:

NEW Crème Brûlée Bite : A mini buttery vanilla cake topped with brown sugar streusel crumb and sprinkled with salted caramel sugar.

: A mini buttery vanilla cake topped with brown sugar streusel crumb and sprinkled with salted caramel sugar. NEW Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate : Half and half blended with chocolatey sauce and ice, topped with whipped cream.

: Half and half blended with chocolatey sauce and ice, topped with whipped cream. NEW Signature Hot Chocolate : Steamed milk with chocolatey sauce, topped with whipped cream.

: Steamed milk with chocolatey sauce, topped with whipped cream. Mocha Latte : Freshly brewed espresso combined with foamed milk and chocolatey sauce, topped with whipped cream.

: Freshly brewed espresso combined with foamed milk and chocolatey sauce, topped with whipped cream. Iced Mocha Latte: Freshly brewed espresso combined with foamed milk and chocolatey sauce, topped with whipped cream and served over ice.

To celebrate the start of the season, the first 25 in-cafe purchases of a Signature Hot Chocolate or Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate at participating bakery-cafes starting November 5 will receive a free Hot Chocolate Plush Keychain—a festive reminder to keep the cozy going all season long.* For those craving classic comfort, starting November 3, guests can enjoy a $1 cup of soup with an in-app purchase of a whole entrée using the code SOUP at checkout for a limited time at participating cafes.**

"From bakery treats to handcrafted beverages, we're always exploring new ways to surprise our guests with flavors that highlight the familiar comfort of the season," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "This season, we're excited to introduce our first-ever Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate – a fun, refreshing twist on a cozy classic. Alongside our returning favorites, these holiday menu items are the perfect complement to guests' favorite Panera meals."

Panera's new holiday menu items are available for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, or drive-thru where available. Prices will vary by cafe. To learn more or place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com.

About Panera Bread

Our first cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now about 2,200 cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of October 29, 2025 there were 2,239 cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on X (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

Media Contact: [email protected]

