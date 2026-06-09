Asian American Engineer of the Year Award and Conference Announces 2025-2026 Awardees

News provided byAAEOY
Jun 09, 2026, 19:07 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian American Engineer of the Year Award (AAEOY) Executive Committee officially announces the 2025–2026 AAEOY awardees:
Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award
- Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, CEO, Intel Corporation
Distinguished Leadership in Science and Technology Award
- Dr. Arun Majumdar, Dean of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, Stanford University
Executive of the Year Award
- Dr. Xiaodong Che, Chief Technology Officer, Western Digital
- Dr. Indradeep Ghosh, CEO, Fujitsu Research of America
- Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO, Lumotive
- Dr. Jungwon Lee, Corporate Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics
- Dr. Stacey Ma, Executive Vice President, Gilead
- Dr. Liu Ren, Vice President & Chief Scientist, Bosch Research
- Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, Executive Vice President, LG Electronics
- Mr. Brandon Wang, Vice President, Synopsys
Engineer of the Year Award
- Dr. John Hu, Sr. Director, Advanced Technology Group, Nvidia
- Dr. Ganping Ju, Chief Technologist, Seagate
- Ms. Vivian Ye, Principal Member of Technical Staff, AT&T
Most Promising Engineer of the Year Award
- Dr. Sakun Duwal, Manager, R&D Science and Engineering, Sandia National Laboratories
- Mr. Max Fang, Director of Architecture, Ambarella
- Mr. Johnny Ho, CSO & Co-founder, Perplexity AI
The AAEOY Award has been presented annually since 2002 as a cornerstone of the National Engineers Week program, honoring distinguished Asian American professionals across academia, public service, and industry. Since its inception, the AAEOY has recognized over 300 honorees — including nine Nobel Laureates, pioneering scholars, prominent corporate executives, and an astronaut — serving as a beacon of inspiration for the global STEM community. After a series of impactful ceremonies nationwide, the 2025-2026 AAEOY Award and Conference will be held in the heart of innovation in Silicon Valley at the Santa Clara Convention Center on September 18-19, 2026.
For more information regarding the AAEOY program, awardees, and event registration, please visit www.aaeoy.org.
The Chinese Institute of Engineers in USA (CIE-USA), founded in 1917, is a nonprofit professional organization that promotes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM); supports professional advancement and leadership development; and recognizes the achievements of Asian American professionals through flagship programs such as the Asian American Engineer of the Year (AAEOY) Awards. One of the oldest and most prestigious Chinese American engineering associations in the United States, CIE-USA has seven regional chapters nationwide and hosts events throughout the year.
Media Contact:
AAEOY Public Relations Committee
2025-2026 AAEOY Award and Conference
Phone: 510-497-1788
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE AAEOY
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