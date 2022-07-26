Asian American-Owned Publisher Duck Duck Books Launches Sustainable Eco Goods Line

Duck Duck Eco Goods offers the Duck Duck GiftSwaddle , a multi-use, reusable, washable wrapping cloth inspired by the traditional Japanese furoshiki, and the Duck Duck Backpack , a reusable and washable toddler backpack-turned-lunch bag that grows with your child. The newest product, Duck Duck Backpack, is made with the SUPERNATURAL PAPER™ from Out of the Woods , creators of eco-friendly and durable vegan bags made from responsibly and ethically sourced materials.

"Sustainability is a big part of who we are and what we do," said Duck Duck Books' Founder Serena Y. Li. "Our vision is a world with more families making eco-conscious decisions and living eco-friendly lifestyles." An Asian American mother of a toddler, Serena Y. Li was baffled at the amount of waste generated by child consumerism and wanted to leverage her brand to help reduce waste. She dreamed up the design for the convertible backpack and initiated an exclusive collaboration with Out of the Woods.

"It's been a delightful experience collaborating with Serena Li and Duck Duck Books in developing a backpack that synthesizes the best in function, charm and of course, sustainability – for our most precious customer. We share the same philosophy as Duck Duck Books in creating offerings which encourage conscious choices for everyone, ultimately resulting in greater collective impact." said Pierre Barlier, CEO of Out of the Woods.

This is not the first time the Duck Duck Books team innovated an existing product for the sake of quality and sustainability. Duck Duck Books' multilingual children's board books for 0-5 years old–which focus on social emotional themes with multicultural values–are also printed with plant-based ink on responsibly sourced paper.

"Change doesn't have to be drastic. Change isn't all or nothing. If all of us make small, solid steps to contribute to a more sustainable world, we can leave the planet better than we found it for our next generation," said Li.

You can join their mission by supporting Duck Duck Books and Duck Duck Eco Goods at www.duckduckbooks.com

