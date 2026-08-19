Asian Hall of Fame Amplifies Impact at Founders Gala

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Asian Hall of Fame

Aug 19, 2026, 15:37 ET

Seattle philanthropists Jerry and Charlene Lee inducted at sold-out benefit

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- – Founded in Seattle, legacy platform Asian Hall of Fame (AHOF) amplified community impact at its Founders Gala on August 14 at the Washington Athletic Club. Philanthropists Jerry and Charlene Lee were inducted into Class of 2026 by fellow Inductees Omar and Christine Lee ahead of the upcoming Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles this November. Emmy Award-winning anchor Molly Shen of KOMO News served as Master of Ceremonies.

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Philanthropists Jerry (second from the right) and Charlene Lee (second from the left) were inducted into Class of 2026 at Asian Hall of Fame's Founders Gala, ahead of the upcoming Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles this November. [Photo Credit: Jay Abril]
Philanthropists Jerry (second from the right) and Charlene Lee (second from the left) were inducted into Class of 2026 at Asian Hall of Fame's Founders Gala, ahead of the upcoming Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles this November. [Photo Credit: Jay Abril]

The induction of former MG2 CEO Jerry Lee and his wife Charlene highlighted their longstanding commitment to philanthropy and community leadership in Seattle. Jerry Lee is among the four founding committee members instrumental in conceptualizing Asian Hall of Fame.

Local sponsors included Microsoft, Gobo Enterprises, Omar and Christine Lee, Mary Knell, Jon and Bobbe Bridge, Aaron Olson, Derek Chinn, and Muckleshoot Indian Tribe. The event funded AHOF's Women In Tech, Entertainment, Science & Sports Scholarships for women of all racial backgrounds. Washington recipients were Samantha Rosales, Stormy Woodenlegs-Boling, and Brianna Pavan Lopez.

Amplifying Seattle's distinctive soundscape, Goodwill Ambassador Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) and Inductee Kim Thayil (Soundgarden) signed first-edition memoirs for guests. Musical Director Ed Roth performed with Inductee Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden), Inductee Daniel Pak (Totem Star), Maki Mae (America's Got Talent), Ben Smith (Heart), Danny Godinez (Heart), and Derek Chinn.

To recognize five years of consecutive contributions to AHOF, Port of Seattle Commissioner and Inductee Sam Cho presented Sapphire Awards to Jon and Bobbe Bridge and Mike Flood, representing the Seattle Seahawks. Global Council Founder Mary Knell presented to AHOF Founder Robert Chinn Foundation accepted by Karen Wong, Letitia Fong, Aaron Olson, and Taylor Safstrom.

Raffle prizes were donated by Inductee Jacqueline Yang, Seattle SuperHawks Team Owner and President; Washington Athletic Club, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Inductee David Wasielewski, Managing Partner of Din Tai Fung. Natalie Worthy (Miss Washington 2026), Amber Elizabeth Pike (Miss Washington 2025) and Amanda Hoang (Miss Bellevue 2023) drew the winning prizes.

Official Photos: https://asianhalloffame.pixieset.com/foundersgala2026/

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame strengthens cross-cultural collaboration by advancing Asian and Indigenous legacy for the betterment of all communities. Its work advances Trauma Advocacy, Legacy Preservation, Workforce Development, and Women In Tech, Entertainment, Science & Sports. 

CONTACT: [email protected], (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

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