Asian Paints Successfully Digitizes the Source to Contract Process in Collaboration with Ivalua & Durvah

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions , today announced that Asian Paints successfully deployed Ivalua's Contract Management and Supplier Information solutions to enhance their strategic sourcing processes. This deployment is another significant step forward in the digital transformation of their overall supply chain processes, a journey that started last year with the successful rollout of Ivalua Sourcing solution for direct materials.

In keeping up with their ambitious growth across multiple geographies, Asian Paints recognized the need to empower the business units across locations to independently manage their suppliers and contracting processes with minimal oversight by the centralized team. Asian Paints was looking for a technology platform that could digitize these processes, reducing cycle times, improving transparency, supplier onboarding and ensuring compliance with negotiation policies, automating complex scenario analysis to ensure they are able to deliver on their commitment to high quality at optimal costs when awarding contracts.

Asian Paints conceptualized a technology solution using Ivalua's Supplier Information Management , Sourcing and Contract Management solutions to streamline the end-to-end contract management and sourcing processes.

Asian Paints selected Ivalua because of their ability to deploy quickly, support all spend categories, easily integrate with existing ERP systems and meet their unique industry requirements. Ivalua's complete, modular platform also allows Asian Paints to later digitize the full Source to Pay process in alignment with their long-term roadmap.

"Ivalua's platform provides us with best-of-breed technology today and the flexibility to support our future digital transformation plans to build and maintain a competitive advantage," said Akhil Gupta, Chief Manager – Systems at Asian Paints Limited.

"We are honored to partner with Asian Paints on their digital transformation journey," said Dan Amzallag, COO of Ivalua Inc. "Their dedicated team has a clear vision and we look forward to continuing to support them as they progress."

"A successful deployment of Ivalua at Asian Paints is special for all of us, it is a unique opportunity to partner with a brand leader and a pioneer in adopting futuristic technology for reaping business benefits," said Girish BS, Managing Director of Durvah IT Consulting. "It gives us immense pleasure to be part of this success story at Asian Paints and also the Ivalua's ecosystem. This journey and partnership will continue and will be a stepping stone to replicating similar success in the future!".

About Asian Paints Limited

Asian Paints is India's leading paint company and ranked among the top ten Decorative coatings companies in the world with a consolidated turnover of Rs193.50 billion ($2.2 billion). Asian Paints along with its subsidiaries have operations in 16 countries across the world with 27 paint manufacturing facilities, servicing consumers in over 65 countries through Berger International, SCIB Paints – Egypt, Asian Paints Berger, Apco Coatings, Taubmans, Kadisco and Causeway. Asian Paints is also present in the Home Improvement and Décor space in India through Sleek (Kitchens) and Ess Ess (Bath Fittings).

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognised as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com .

About Durvah

DURVAH is a premium IT services company with market-leading practices in implementation of ERP, Procurement Solutions, Salesforce and Enterprise solutions. Durvah is an Implementation Partner for Ivalua and offers advisory services in Procurement Transformation as well as retains strong expertise in Implementation, System Integration and Managed services.

Media Contact

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua