Elkem Elevates Supplier Management with Ivalua and PwC to Effectively Manage Risk and Drive ESG Progress

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, today announced that Elkem, a global leader in advanced silicon-based materials, has successfully transformed supplier management with Ivalua, supported by PwC.

Founded in 1904, Elkem develops silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions. With a global workforce of over 7,200 people across 30 different locations and 600 employees at 14 R&D centres, Elkem has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2018 and is part of the OBX® ESG index, which recognizes Norway's top companies for their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In 2024, Elkem reported revenues of NOK 33 billion.

Previously, a decentralized system led to process fragmentation, inconsistent supplier interactions, and difficulty translating ESG goals into practices. To address these challenges, Elkem sought a solution to centralize supplier information, standardize supplier management processes, and accelerate ESG performance. Furthermore, purchasing approximately 2 million tonnes of raw materials annually, Elkem operates in a sector where supplier visibility and collaboration are essential to managing risk effectively.

"We cannot outsource responsibility for ESG. Our customers and stakeholders expect transparency and traceability so that they can trust us. The Ivalua platform enables us to put ESG into practice: we know who our suppliers are, can easily document relationships, evaluate performance, and drive progress," said Deborah Ossenkamp, Quality Manager, Raw Materials at Elkem.

By implementing Ivalua's Supplier Relationship and Performance Management (SRPM) solution, seamlessly integrated with two existing ERP systems and a third-party risk assessment solution, Elkem now manages its entire supplier lifecycle, covering several thousand supplier records. Ivalua acts as a single source of truth for supplier data:

Duplicate supplier records are automatically detected and prevented

A standardized registration and qualification process ensures consistency

All supplier documents are stored in the same place, making them easily searchable and auditable

Performance, risk, and compliance are tracked via configurable questionnaires

"Ivalua was the best fit for Elkem, offering both the flexibility we needed and the structure to consolidate and streamline our supplier management operations. I am proud to say that we now have 100% of our suppliers on a single system, giving us a unified, transparent view with clear data that breaks down silos and fosters stronger collaboration," said Emilie Genin, Procurement Manager at Elkem.

Beyond technology, Elkem's transformational success was built on strong change management and stakeholder engagement. Open communication with suppliers and users highlighted the value and impact of the Ivalua solution. One customer of Elkem Microsilica® said: "Ivalua is a first-class system."

"Supporting Elkem through this transformation was about more than implementing technology. It involved aligning people, data, and processes across functions to ensure the organization was ready to fully embrace the change," said Kristin Berrum, Director at PwC.

"Elkem's journey is a perfect example of how a company with stringent supply chain requirements can leverage technology to its advantage and unlock the full value of supplier management and collaboration. We are delighted to partner with Elkem and PwC," said Henrik Nyberg, Sales Director for Northern Europe at Ivalua.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, Spend Management software powered by AI agents. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform enables businesses to better manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

Global Media Contact Corporate Communications [email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua