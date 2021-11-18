Asian World Film Festival Launches Television Awards Festival and Announces 2022 Film Festival Dates

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) announced the launch of a sister television festival: Asian World TV Series Awards (AWTVSA). Like AWFF, AWTVSA will highlight established and emerging Asian content, filmmakers, and artists, but with a focus on episodic television. The first-ever AWTVSA will debut in Istanbul, Turkey, May 2022.

At the same time, AWFF announced the dates of the eighth edition of its burgeoning film event: November 9 - 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. The festival's Closing Night Screening will be held November 17 and the Gala Award Ceremony, November 18.

"Asian TV is exploding in importance--just like features--so the time is right for us to launch a dedicated TV event," said Georges N. Chamchoum, AWFF executive director. "AWTVSA will showcase popular and compelling episodic storytelling, surface under-the-radar talent, and provide a place for the industry and general audiences to celebrate great Asian TV content."

AWFF 2021's November 11 Closing Night Gala saw the Snow Leopard Award for Best Film go to Brighton 4th (Georgia), for Best Actor to Tolepbergen Baisakalov for Fire (Kazakhstan), and for Best Actress to Arawinda Kirana for Yuni (Indonesia). Eran Kolirin garnered the Snow Leopard Distinction Award for Directing Let it Be Morning (Israel); Yusif (Lebanon), the Special Jury Award; and Shambala (Kyrgyzstan), the Audience Award. Taiwanese-based, South African composer Adriaan van Niekerk garnered the festival's first SPRK MUSIC Film Scoring Competition Award, a partnership with SPRK Music.

AWFF 2021, the festival's seventh annual show, exhibited feature films from more than 20 nations, a total of 15 Academy Award® for Best International Feature Film and Golden Globe Award® for Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language submissions, and a Window to Africa program.

AWFF 2021 Partners and Sponsors: Aitysh Film, The City of Culver City, DAO Medical Group, The One Heart Movement, Winn Slavin Fine Art, Stars Collective & Starlight, Snow Leopard Trust, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Korean Cultural Center, LA, Asia Society, Asia Group Plus Holdings, Dutcher Crossing Winery, CBN 14.5, GDN STUDIOS (Nigeria), Variety, AKIpress, Art Confidential Magazine, The Landmark, SPRK Music, Prodocbus, Sparklight, Moredii, Novartizan, Asiania, AiKhun Entertainment, Fifth Atrium, DeJong Film, Beirut Film Society, Wende Museum of the Cold War, Jackson's Market & Cafe, L'Amai, Pholicious, Emporium Thai, Kitchen 51, La Cuisine with Chef Josette, Normandie Country Bakery, Gaby's Mediterranean, Regals De Bretagne, and Starlight Media.

ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF)

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian world cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region's wealth of filmmakers and to strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and the Middle East. All participating films are provided with the unique opportunity to be guided through the challenging awards season. They're also showcased to Motion Picture Academy members, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the entertainment Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention, and awards consideration. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh, USA.

