Taiwan Film Day Announced for Asian World Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Film Day will take place as part of the 9th Annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) on Thursday, November 9th, supported by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), Taiwan's Ministry of Culture and the Taiwan Academy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles. The day will include screenings of "And Miles to Go Before I Sleep" and "Marry My Dead Body," Taiwan's official submission to the 96th Academy Awards®, plus Q&A sessions with the directors and other filmmakers in attendance. All screenings will take place at the Culver Theater, 9500 Culver Blvd.

Said Homme Tsai, TAICCA Chairperson, "In support of the submission of Taiwanese films for the Academy Awards®, TAICCA has strategically worked on an international media marketing plan. The objective is to enhance the prominence of 'Marry My Dead Body' and 'And Miles To Go Before I Sleep' within the international film industry, the North American film community, and among Hollywood professionals. This effort includes a special screening event for Taiwan Film Day and engaging interactions with filmmakers, all aimed at bolstering the campaign for Taiwanese films."

The documentary "And Miles to Go Before I Sleep," will be followed by a Q&A with director Tsung-Lung Tsai. Describing the intent of the film, he said, "It's a way to help you see that migrant workers aren't mere tools but human beings, each with families and dreams. We often talk about pursuing our ideals; that's precisely why they came to Taiwan – to breathe life into their aspirations." The film has been submitted for consideration as Best Feature Documentary in the 96th Academy Awards.

Detailing the heart-wrenching and complex realities that migrant workers are facing between Southeast Asia and Taiwan, the film has already received considerable awards recognition including Winner of Best Documentary Award at the 59th Golden Horse Awards, Taiwan where it had its world premiere. The film has also been selected for the One World Festival, the large human rights film festival, for its International Competition in 2023.

"Marry My Dead Body," Taiwan's official Academy Award submission, will have its first of two AWFF screenings at 6:00 PM, joined by director Wei Hao Cheng and Producer Pai Lunn Jin. Said Wei Hao Cheng, "I hope to create a comedy with authentic Taiwanese characteristics in a unique viewpoint. Moreover, I hope to convey a message to every corner of the world: LOVE is the greatest value in life."

A fantasy journey full of laughter and tears between a straight man and a gay ghost, the film has been recognized by several festivals and garnered key awards including 13th BIFAN NAFF Awards – Bucheon Award, Asian Pop-up Cinema Season16 – Audience Choice Winner, Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival 22nd – Best Asian Film, New York Asian Film Festival 22nd – Audience Award, 25th Taipei Film Awards – Best Screenplay Winner, and the 60th Golden Horse Awards with eight nominations. "Marry My Dead Body" will have its second screening (without Q&A) on Nov. 13, 2023.

Said Georges Chamchoum, Executive Director of the Asian World Film Festival, "Film Day is a Program that I personally love because it embodies the spirit of AWFF. Taiwan has been steadily loyal to AWFF since 2017 and we are always thrilled to have them on board!"

