Asian World Film Festival Unveils Additional Feature Screenings

Including 21 Academy Award® and Golden Globe® Submissions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) has expanded its competition and special screening lineup with more than 50 feature films and numerous shorts from Asian filmmakers worldwide. This year's theme is "Discover," and the AWFF presents a plethora of films and special screening programs including 21 Academy Award® and Golden Globe® submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language respectively from Asia. The AWFF takes place from November 8-17, 2023, at the Culver Theater, 9500 Culver Blvd. in Culver City. Detailed screening information and ticket sales can be found on the AWFF website.

Asian World Film Festival 2023

Said Georges Chamchoum, Executive Director of the Asian World Film Festival, "AWFF is proud to be at the forefront of sharing with the world what's best from the Asian Continent! What makes the AWFF so special are the movies we screen – our amazing, inspiring, and diverse program. Not only Academy Award & Golden Globes submitted movies, but the parallel programs such as our Film Days showcasing half a dozen countries every year and our Special Screenings.

The AWFF is a popular showcase for official awards competition submissions including A Light Never Goes Out (Hong Kong), Amerikatsi (Armenia), Autobiography (Indonesia), Citizen Saint (Georgia), Glorious Ashes (Vietnam), Halkara (Nepal), Hanging Gardens (Iraq), Inshallah a Boy (Jordan), Marry My Dead Body (Taiwan), No Ground Beneath the Feet (Bangladesh), The Monk and The Gun (Bhutan), The Night Guardian (Iran), The Seven Blessings (Israel), This is What I Remember (Kyrgyzstan), and 2018 (India), among many others.

As previously announced, the AWFF will open with Um Tae-hwa's ambitious, post-apocalyptic epic Concrete Utopia (Korea) on November 8. The Centerpiece spotlight film is the Palme d'Or 1993 Farewell My Concubine (China), celebrating the 30th Anniversary, and will be shown in its original uncut version on November 14 at 7PM. The political action-thriller Moscow Mission will close the Festival on November 16, with all screenings at the Culver Theater.

SNOW LEOPARD FILMS IN COMPETITION:

2018: Everyone is a Hero (India), A Light Never Goes Out (Hong Kong), Amerikatsi (Armenia), Autobiography (Indonesia), Citizen Saint (Georgia), Concrete Utopia (South Korea), Glorious Ashes (Vietnam), Haikara (Napal), Hanging Gardens (Iraq), Inshallah a Boy (Jordan), Marry My Dead Body (Taiwan), The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan), The Night Guardian (Iran), No Ground Beneath the Feet (Bangladesh), and This is What I Remember (Kyrgyzstan).

SPECIAL SCREENINGS include About Dry Grasses (Turkey), And Miles to Go Before I Sleep (Taiwan), The Breaking Ice (Singapore), Captive (Philippines), City of Wind (Mongolia), The House of No Man (Vietnam), In Flames (Pakistan), Nhot Must Marry (Vietnam), Ode to My Father (South Korea), Perfect Days (Japan), The Point Men (South Korea), Serve the People (South Korea), Tiger Stripes (Malaysia), Visas & Virtues (USA), and What Remains (Hong Kong/UK), among others.

THE NEW HORIZONS SPECIAL SCREENINGS:

The films selected as finalists for this year's AWFF New Horizon include: A Man of Reason (Korea), Alam (Palestine), Berlin (India), Cobweb (Korea), How I Got There (Kuwait), John (Pakistan), Moscow Mission (China) Peacock Lament (Sri Lanka), Rain Town (Malaysia), and The Gift (Kyrgyzstan). https://filmfreeway.com/TheGift964

FILM DAYS SERIES: This exclusive Film Days Series includes the best of Asian Cinema

Taiwan Film Day - November 9

Japan Film Day - November 10

Philippines Film Day - November 13

Kyrgyzstan Film Day - November 15th

Vietnam Film Day - November 10-11

Korea Film Day - November 8-15

The AWFF is proudly sponsored by Presenting Partner: Winn Slavin; Additional Sponsors: Bruce Lee Foundation, Tincom Media, Dr J's, Korean Cultural Center - Los Angeles (KCCLA), Dutcher Crossing, Panavision, Pechanga, Taiwan Academy, Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), Fifth Atrium, Copacetic, BARCO, Emporium Thai, HC Foods, Hollywood Arab Film Association, Vivenu, DTLA Ayce Korean BBQ and The Dive Oyster Bar, among others.

ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF)

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz Public Figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, brings the very best of a broad selection of Asian World Cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region's wealth of filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the festival champions films from over 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and South-East Asia. The festival is unique in that it predominantly screens Academy Award® and Golden Globe® submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language respectively. All films that participate in the festival will have a unique chance to be guided through the challenging awards season and showcased to members of various industry groups and the press for enhanced exposure, media attention and awards consideration. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh USA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications:

Rick Markovitz; 818.760.8995; [email protected]

SOURCE Asian World Film Festival