Asians Are Most Likely to Believe Racial Equality Has Been Achieved Since the "I Have a Dream" Speech

New book by Dr. Michael Soon Lee explains why Asians don't feel the same prejudice as Blacks

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In his upcoming book, "Beyond the Bamboo Curtain" Dr. Michael Soon Lee explains why, of all minorities, Asians feel that the U.S. has made a great deal or a fair amount of progress in ensuring racial equality in the last 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s famous speech. According to an April 2023 Pew Research poll, 58% of whites agreed with that sentiment while Asians were the next highest at 47%, Hispanics at 45%, and Blacks were lowest at 30%.

Book Cover Dr. Michael Soon Lee

In Dr. Lee's upcoming book, "Beyond the Bamboo Curtain," he explains that Asian Americans have achieved a great deal of racial equality since King's speech because they have been granted "Yellow Privilege" which is almost as good as "White Privilege." Lee explains why Asian privileges include a median household income and educational attainment that exceeds all groups, including Whites. On the other hand, this diverse group has the largest wealth gap and is least likely to be promoted, despite having the highest level of education.

In addition, Lee's book explores the current challenges of being Asian in America including:

- Why Asians were the preferred alternative to Blacks in the 1960s

- How the concept of Yellow Privilege developed and was promoted

- Specific instances in which Asians have been given more racial equality than Blacks

- Ways in which Yellow Privilege is used to drive a wedge between minorities in the U.S.

- Why Asians are least likely to be shot by the police

- How Yellow Privilege has caused anti-Asian violence to be at a historic level

- Reasons why some people want to hurt Asian Americans

Take a quiz to see how much you know about Asian Americans at:

www.BeyondTheBambooCurtain.com.

About Michael Soon Lee

Dr. Lee is a professional speaker on diversity, equity, and inclusion and the author of nine books including "Cross-Cultural Selling for Dummies" and "Black Belt Negotiating". He was the first Asian American to earn the Certified Speaking Professional designation in the history of the National Speakers Association and has spoken over 1,000 times around the world to companies like Coca-Cola, Chevron, Boeing, and General Motors. Despite discrimination and having to sue for the rights others take for granted, his career includes being a motion picture producer and actor, dean of a university business school, chairman of the board of a credit union, award-winning real estate broker, and more.

Media Contact:

Michael Soon Lee

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (925) 864-8848

Website: www.BehindTheBambooCurtain.com

SOURCE Michael Soon Lee