AsiaRF Launches Industry's First Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow™ IoT Gateway

Morse Micro

05 Jun, 2023, 02:01 ET

New Gateway Delivers Longer Range, Lower Power Consumption and Enhanced RF Performance for IoT Networks

TAIPEI, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2023 -- AsiaRF, a leading wireless connectivity solutions company, today introduced the first globally available Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow™ IoT gateway, powered by Morse Micro's MM6108 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC. The new gateway supports the IEEE 802.11 Wi-Fi HaLow standard, making it an industry first in providing reliable, low-power, and long-range connectivity for IoT networks. This innovation will play an essential role in global IoT ecosystems, fostering more robust, long-reach, power-efficient connections for IoT devices worldwide.

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow™, as defined by the Wi-Fi Alliance IEEE 802.11ah specification, operates in the wireless spectrum below 1 GHz. This sub-GHz connectivity gives the AsiaRF IoT gateway unmatched advantages, such as expanded range and optimized power efficiency, propelling it beyond the limitations of conventional IoT connectivity.

"We're thrilled to be the first to offer a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow IoT gateway designed for global markets," said Paul Lai, CEO of AsiaRF. "Our gateway product will significantly improve IoT connectivity worldwide, and we're excited to help drive this transformation with partners like Morse Micro."

By combining the low-power, long-range benefits of Wi-Fi HaLow with the exceptional RF performance of the Morse Micro MM6108 SoC, the AsiaRF IoT gateway will set a new benchmark for IoT connectivity solutions. The collaboration between AsiaRF and Morse Micro will empower businesses and consumers to tap the full potential of the IoT, enhancing the way people everywhere live, work, and communicate. The launch of the AsiaRF Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow IoT gateway signals a promising new era in IoT technology, where seamless connectivity, power efficiency, and extended range are no longer luxuries but standard gateway features.

"Morse Micro and AsiaRF share a mutual commitment to innovation and to bringing Wi-Fi HaLow to market," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "The new AsiaRF IoT gateway showcases the many advantages of using Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoC technology for IoT connectivity and we are pleased to see it come to market this year."

AsiaRF's IoT gateway will be available for global shipment here. For more information about the AsiaRF IoT gateway and how it will shape the future of IoT connectivity, visit www.asiarf.com.

About AsiaRF
AsiaRF, a leading wireless connectivity solutions company, is committed to pushing boundaries, delivering high-performance IoT devices and services, and redefining what's possible in the world of connectivity. Our mission is to extend people's reach by making IoT technology more accessible, efficient, and practical for businesses and individuals around the globe. Visit our website at www.asiarf.com.

About Morse Micro
Founded in 2016, Morse Micro is a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in the UK, USA, China, Japan, Taiwan and India. With over AU $200m in capital raised to date, the company is the world's largest and best-funded Wi-Fi HaLow company. Morse Micro is focused on developing Wi-Fi HaLow solutions and enabling next-generation connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). By changing the status quo of current Wi-Fi protocols Morse Micro is pushing the boundaries of our digital future, driving transformation and enhancing connectivity across the globe. Through its world-class team of Wi-Fi chip engineers, Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. For more information, please visit: https://www.morsemicro.com/.

