ASICS And ASICS RUNKEEPER™ Celebrate The Love Of The Run For Global Running Day

Both ASICS and its RUNKEEPER® app are deeply committed to being there for runners as trusted partners in their unique journey. This Global Running Day (June 5), runners across the United States will have the opportunity to simultaneously celebrate together through ASICS' and RUNKEEPER brand's online and offline events.

#DEARSHOES CHALLENGE

In honor of Global Running Day, ASICS and Runkeeper want runners to spend some time with their most supportive running buddy: their shoes! Join us by writing your ASICS shoes a love letter, celebrating the ups or downs you have with your shoes, to be entered for a chance to win*.

Share your love note (and a photo of your ASICS sneakers!) with the hashtag #DearShoes on Instagram or Facebook between May 29, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

You'll be entered for a chance to win a pair of GEL-KAYANO® 26 running shoes*. To learn more about the #DearShoes social giveaway, visit here .

Additionally, Runkeeper will run an in-app #DearShoes Challenge, asking runners to log more miles and memories with their shoes by completing at least one 5K run a week in the month of June.

GLOBAL RUNNING DAY PARTIES

Nearly 50 ASICS stores across the country will have celebratory activations for runners, including giveaways, special offers and an interactive photo booth where visitors can record their #DearShoes story and images for a chance to be submitted into the ASICS Runkeeper™ social giveaway.

ASICS will host a variety of activations on June 5th, including:

ASICS 5 th Ave Flagship Store NYC will hold a Q&A session with ASICS elite athlete Deena Kastor and Dr. Jordan Metzl , as well as a group run

Ave Flagship Store NYC will hold a Q&A session with ASICS elite athlete and Dr. , as well as a group run ASICS Century City LA will be treated to a group fitness experience geared toward runners

ASICS Fashion Island Newport Beach will host a workout experience with sisters Lauren Reid and Kelly Collins , certified fitness trainers, sports models, and former Division 1 Track and Field athletes

and , certified fitness trainers, sports models, and former Division 1 Track and Field athletes All ASICS Full Price stores will feature an interactive photo booth where you can thank your ASICS shoes, a DJ and much more!

To RSVP for an event at a flagship store near you, visit ASICS on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/ASICSamerica/events/?ref=notif.

RECYCLE YOUR SHOES + PAY IT FORWARD

Through a partnership with I:Collect (I:CO), visitors to any participating ASICS store can drop used pairs of shoes or clothing in clean, dry condition into an in-store I:CO bin. A store associate will give you a 15% reward coupon that can be used same-day or toward your next in-store ASICS purchase. Wearable items find new homes as second-hand goods to extend their life. Unwearable items are reimagined and get a new chance as other products like cleaning cloths or recycled into fibers for insulation, carpet padding, furniture stuffing and even new clothing.

For more information about ASICS products, visit ASICS.com. For more information about our I:CO partnership and to find participating locations, visit asics.com/ico .

* Terms and Conditions apply

About ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com . Follow @ASICSamerica on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube for exclusive content and real-time news around ASICS products, events, and elite athletes.

ABOUT ASICS RUNKEEPER

ASICS RUNKEEPER app is a leading mobile running app designed for people of all fitness levels. It allows users to easily track workouts, set goals, and measure progress over time. Runkeeper launched in 2008 and was one of the first apps available in the App Store. The app is available in 180 countries and 12 languages,including: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Swedish, Dutch, Russian, Korean and Simplified Chinese. Runkeeper was acquired by ASICS in March 2016 and is a proud member of the ASICS family. For more information visit www.runkeeper.com and follow @Runkeeper on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The stripe design featured on the sides of the ASICS shoes is a registered trademark of ASICS Corporation. ©2018 ASICS America Corporation. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ASICS

