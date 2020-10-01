ASICS Launches The ASICS World Ekiden 2020 Taking Virtual Racing To A Whole New Level

The ASICS World Ekiden 2020 will also combine the best of real-world and virtual racing thanks to a new race platform using capabilities of both Race Roster TM and Runkeeper® apps. Participants will experience the excitement, connection and motivation of team competition no matter how far apart they are. Features of the ASICS World Ekiden 2020 includes tracking your team progress in real time on your Apple Watch, Garmin or Fitbit device, ranking yourself on the live online leader board and enjoying a customised in-race audio experience. To maintain historic traditions, participants will even have to pass their very own digital tasuki – the narrow band of fabric used in traditional Japanese Ekidens – to each other at the end of every leg.

Bringing people together when they're apart

The launch of the ASICS World Ekiden 2020 comes in direct response to the findings of ASICS' ongoing global research1 into the ever-changing needs of runners and sports fans around the world. The research, which kicked off immediately after the pandemic began, reveals that 69% of active individuals globally (62% in the U.S.) miss having a collective goal to work towards at the moment.

Meanwhile, three in four (74% globally; 78% in the U.S.) say that exercise is one way they like to meet their goals. Two thirds (67% globally; 69% in the U.S.) admit to missing the chance to compete with others.

Through the ASICS World Ekiden 2020, ASICS therefore aims to help people renew their connections with each other, enjoy the mental and physical benefits of team competition and re-energize their collective love of sport and exercise with a shared goal.

"We know people are missing the motivation and connection they get from team sport, so we are really excited to bring people together from all over the world to train and compete together in pursuit of a shared goal," said Yasuhito Hirota, President & COO, ASICS. "In the true spirit of the Ekiden, anybody can take part, and nobody will be running alone."

Anyone can Ekiden - so the ASICS World Ekiden 2020 is open to all, with distances that attract all levels of runner. To take part, simply sign up for free starting October 1st using the Runkeeper® app or the ASICS hub www.asics.com/mk/asics-world-ekiden. Teams must complete their relay race between November 11th - 22nd. For expert advice, training plans and the latest news and information about the ASICS World Ekiden 2020, follow #ASICSWorldEkiden or visiting www.asics.com/mk/asics-world-ekiden.

ABOUT THE ASICS WORLD EKIDEN 2020

The ASICS World Ekiden 2020 is a virtual relay marathon split into six legs, including three legs of 5km, two of 10km and one of 7.2km. Once all the legs have been completed, the team would have finished a full 42.2km marathon.

Teams of up to six people can compete in the ASICS World Ekiden 2020, with a total of six legs to be completed collectively.

People can register or join a team online here www.asics.com/mk/asics-world-ekiden.

ABOUT RACE ROSTER

Race Roster was founded in 2010 by a group of friends with combined interests in running, technology, and event management. After organizing their own 10K , it was apparent that the running industry was in dire need of better technology.

, it was apparent that the running industry was in dire need of better technology. Since May of 2012, Race Roster has partnered with thousands of event organizers to help them grow, manage and execute on race day.

In November 2019 , ASICS acquired Race Roster to scale an already healthy business and establish ASICS as the #1 endurance event platform and partner.

ABOUT RUNKEEPER

The ASICS Runkeeper ™ app was developed in 2008 and was one of the first running apps available in the app store.

app was developed in 2008 and was one of the first running apps available in the app store. The Runkeeper® app has always been focused on helping runners of all levels get out the door and reach their goals. The app helps you track runs, set specific goals and stay motivated through audio cues, virtual challenges, race training plans and more.

Runkeeper Go ™ , the premium Runkeeper® app experience, features additional resources to help users take their training to the next level.

, the premium Runkeeper® app experience, features additional resources to help users take their training to the next level. Available on iOS and Android phones and Apple Watch devices. The app also integrates with wearables like Garmin.

ABOUT OUR COVID-19 RESPONSE

We consider the health and wellbeing of our athletes, customers and staff as our top priority, and we took the decision months ago to close our retail stores and offices in affected markets around the world. Medical professionals say that in the current situation movement is very important to ensure everybody's mental and physical wellbeing. We believe in the power of sport to uplift us all, and in times like this it has never been as important to help everyone achieve a sound mind in a sound body. We will continue to do all we can to help the world achieve that goal.







1 ASICS 2020 Pulse Survey: a live study of 1,250 regular exercisers in total across five markets that explores how runners are missing the connections, community and motivation they get from team competition. Conducted by Edelman Intelligence

