Asif Ramji Appointed as Worldpay's Chief Product Officer

As CPO, Ramji will be responsible for the development of Worldpay's customer-centric and innovative product solutions and overall global product strategy. Ramji is currently president and CEO of Paymetric, which was acquired by Vantiv, now Worldpay, in 2017. As its president and CEO, he helped shape Paymetric into a global enterprise leader for secure cloud-based payments, specifically focused on B2B payments.

"Asif's software leadership and payments expertise will serve him well as Worldpay continues to drive payments innovation with customer-centric products," said Charles Drucker, executive chairman and co-CEO of Worldpay. "As Chief Product Officer, I am confident that Asif will help the new Worldpay forge the future of payments for our clients."

Prior to Paymetric, Ramji led several entrepreneurial businesses and led the product ideation, strategy and execution for numerous payment platform companies, including Ernex, a leading gift card and loyalty solution provider, which was acquired by Moneris Solutions.

"As the world's largest acquirer of credit and debit card transactions, Worldpay has a duty to our clients and partners to provide cutting-edge products," said Ramji. "Their success is paramount, and I am eager to work towards that challenge daily."

Ramji serves on many industry and community boards, including the Alliance Theater Board of Trustees, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Foundation Board and the Atlanta Fintech Taskforce. Mr. Ramji was recently awarded the national 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young for Financial Services and has received multiple industry awards for value creation and operational excellence.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP; LSE: WPY) is a leading payments technology company with unique capability to power global integrated omni-commerce. With industry-leading scale and an unmatched integrated technology platform, Worldpay offers clients a comprehensive suite of products and services globally, delivered through a single provider.

Worldpay processes over 40 billion transactions annually through more than 300 payment types across 146 countries and 126 currencies. The company's growth strategy includes expanding into high-growth markets, verticals and customer segments, including global eCommerce, Integrated Payments and B2B.

Worldpay, Inc. was formed in 2018 through the combination of the No. 1 merchant acquirers in the U.S. and the U.K. Worldpay, Inc. trades on the New York Stock Exchange as "WP" and the London Stock Exchange as "WPY."

Worldpay, Inc. Email Telephone Adam Kiefaber, Leader, Communications Adam.Kiefaber@worldpay.com (513) 900-5097

