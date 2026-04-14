Askey and Bloxtel Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Deployment of Autonomous and Decentralized Private 5G Infrastructure

TAIPEI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Askey Computer Corp., a global leader in networking and communications manufacturing, and Bloxtel Inc., a pioneer in decentralized private 5G infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to produce and scale the next generation of autonomous and decentralized 5G network hardware.

CEOs Robert Lin (Askey) and Izzo Wane (Bloxtel) sign strategic partnership agreement at Askey Computer Corp headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan

By leveraging Askey SCU5000 small cell, Bloxtel is integrating its AI-enabled, decentralized 5G core network into an all-in-one 5G access point. Unlike traditional solutions that rely on centralized cloud cores, the AP 201 brings the full 5G Core, including the Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF) and User Plane Function (UPF), directly onto edge hardware through Bloxtel's Open6GC architecture.

Edge-Native Architecture and AI-Driven Operations

By hosting core network functions directly at the edge, alongside the small cell, the AP 201 minimizes the need to route data through distant cloud environments. This architecture reduces backhaul dependency, simplifies deployment, and improves responsiveness for latency-sensitive applications such as industrial automation and autonomous systems.

The AP 201 features an on-device AI agent for local decision-making, combined with a distributed coordination layer that enables networks to operate reliably even in environments with limited or intermittent connectivity. It further advances an autonomous network model with integrated AI capabilities for monitoring, predictive maintenance, and self-healing. The system is powered by Bloxtel's patented dSIM® technology, introducing an asymmetric authentication framework aligned with emerging 6G architectures, providing a strong foundation for secure and scalable network identity.

Askey is also aligned with Bloxtel on a roadmap for future GPU-enabled generations of the AP, designed to support advanced workloads, including generative AI and real-time processing at the network edge.

"We are pleased to integrate Bloxtel's innovative decentralized 5G core solution with Askey's market-proven 5G radio into a unified platform," said Robert Lin, CEO and Chairman of Askey. "The AP 201, built on our SCU5000 platform, demonstrates our commitment to enabling edge AI solutions through open API in collaboration with innovative partners on Askey's 5G radio platform, accelerating private 5G adoption and advancing the industry."

"This partnership with Askey is a pivotal milestone," said Izzo Wane, Co-founder and CEO of Bloxtel. "We are moving beyond the cloud-heavy limitations of the past by delivering a turnkey, serverless solution that is as simple to deploy and manage as enterprise Wi-Fi, but with the security and performance of carrier-grade 5G. With Open6GC and our GPU-enabled roadmap, we are building the foundation for the next generation of network infrastructure."

The Bloxtel AP 201 will be available to customers in the US (band 48) and internationally (band 78) starting in Q4 2026.

About Askey Computer Corp.

Founded in 1989, Askey Computer Corporation, a subsidiary of ASUS, is a global leader in advanced networking and communications. Headquartered in Taiwan, Askey combines strong R&D expertise with global manufacturing capabilities.

As a trusted partner to Tier-1 operators, we design and deliver high-performance 5G Private Networks and integrated solutions for Smart Cities and Industry 4.0, enabling reliable and scalable connectivity across diverse deployment environments. For more information, please visit www.askey.com

About Bloxtel Inc.

Bloxtel is a telecommunications company delivering the world's most advanced decentralized private 5G infrastructure. Founded by eSIM pioneers, Bloxtel utilizes its patented dSIM® technology, the Open6GC core, and AI-driven automation to provide the only full-core-at-the-edge solution for the 5G era and beyond. For more information, visit www.bloxtel.com.

SOURCE Askey