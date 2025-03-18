AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service Returns Over $70 Million in Disputed Funds

AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service proudly announced that they have crossed the $70 million mark by returning unpaid, delayed, or otherwise unfairly confiscated funds to players.

BELGRADE, Serbia, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service announced today that they have returned over $70 million to players, marking another milestone in the history of this essential AskGamblers service. The news comes slightly over a year after the Complaints team passed the milestone of $60 million in late 2023.

Commenting on the news, Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, said: "Among the many AskGamblers features we provide to our players, Casino Complaint Service is undoubtedly the most important. It's what puts us on the map of trustworthy iGaming affiliates, and it's one of the reasons players keep putting their trust in us. Personally and on behalf of the whole AskGamblers team, I want to thank our Complaints team for always going the extra mile to help players who would otherwise be left to their own devices when trying to get justice and reclaim their money."

Since 2009, the AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service has received over 93,850 complaints, 30,540 of which have been processed, with more than 23,700 successfully resolved. AskGamblers continues to fight for our players and encourages anyone to file a complaint in line with our Casino Complaint Submission Guidelines.

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Casino Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: "Get the truth. Then play."

For further information please contact [email protected].

