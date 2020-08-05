ASKY partners with Sabre, supporting growth across Africa through next-generation technologies

Under the new agreement, ASKY will expand its shopping and payment capabilities, improve airport operations and offer a superior experience to travellers. The carrier will also make use of Sabre's Revenue Optimiser, a real-time revenue management solution.

"Despite the ongoing challenges for global aviation, ASKY aims for continued growth, so investment in robust, innovative and future-focused technology is now even more crucial," says ASKY CEO, Ahadu Simachew. "Our strategy centers around improving the travel experience for our passengers, and our partnership with Sabre will help us support this. As a robust regional carrier, we have a real opportunity to lead the recovery of African aviation post-Covid-19; having the right technology in place will help us craft a differentiated experience for our travelers, while optimizing our opportunities to grow revenue."

ASKY Airlines, headquartered in Lomé, Togo, commenced operation in 2010 and is one of the fastest-growing airlines on the continent – currently covering 22 destinations in 20 countries across West and Central Africa. A strategic partner of Ethiopian Airlines, ASKY was created by regional institutions, including the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), West African Development Bank (BOAD) and ECOBANK Group.

"Over the past ten years, ASKY has contributed to the growth and expansion of air transport in Africa, thereby promoting regional integration and enabling economic growth," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Now, it has a similarly significant opportunity to contribute to the recovery of the African aviation industry from Covid-19. While the recovery of international travel to the continent is likely to be slow, regionally-focused airlines like ASKY are ideally positioned to tap into the future expected growth in domestic and regional travel.

"Technology has a key role to play in shaping the post-Covid-19 travel experience. More than ever, airlines will need flexible and intelligent systems that can help them make real-time decisions in response to numerous external factors – while also continuing to develop the passenger experience. Sabre's intelligent technology will help ASKY deliver on its customer-focused strategy and position it for growth in this new world of travel."

