ASM Global Selects Boldyn Networks as Wireless Partner of Choice to Deliver Connectivity in Hundreds of Venues Worldwide

New expanded partnership will deliver next-generation connectivity to transform attendee, vendor, and operational experiences at iconic venues.

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASM Global and Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) today announced a partnership expansion to provide 5G, next-generation Wi-Fi, and private networks at their properties.

Live event

With more than 350 venues worldwide, ASM Global's premium portfolio ranges from brand new, state-of-the-art stadiums, a historic 100-year-old coliseum as well as convention centers and entertainment districts – each with their own unique attendee offerings and connectivity considerations. Boldyn's neutral host distributed antenna system (DAS), Wi-Fi, and private network solutions will enable critical ubiquitous 5G connectivity throughout ASM venues, ensuring a fast and reliable experience for sports and entertainment fans, conference attendees, vendors, and operational staff.

"Together with Boldyn, we've set the new standard for venue connectivity," said Jason Oberlander, Chief Commercial Officer of ASM Global. "Whether sharing social content in real-time, enabling in-seat ordering or engaging with AR/VR activations, connectivity is transforming the guest experience. Our partnership expansion which now leverages their full portfolio of next gen solutions ensures that conference attendees and vendors can optimize their presence through seamless, robust connectivity. This was an easy and obvious choice"

Boldyn's public and private network solutions unlock a wealth of new capabilities for visitors, property owners and vendors. Their network solutions connect mobile point-of-sale devices, ticketing, digital screens, energy management systems, interactive installments, back of house operations, among other features. Boldyn's private 5G networks and Wi-Fi are essential for enhanced security and to control devices such as locks, cameras, and alert systems—all these capabilities and more will now be available to ASM Global managed properties.

"As the preeminent venue and live experience company, the team at ASM Global have a clear vision on how to deliver extraordinary experiences to visitors and guests, as well as best-in-class venue management. Both ASM Global and Boldyn Networks share the same commitment to innovation which is what makes this partnership so special," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn's US business. "We are excited to bring our industry-leading expertise of designing and operating high-speed communications infrastructure to redefine experiences for guests, fans, and convention attendees and also leveraging the latest wireless technology to streamline connectivity behind all aspects of venue operations."

This new multi-year deal marks a new chapter in the longstanding partnership, building on the work thus far to make ASM Global venues among the most technologically advanced in the world. Boldyn and ASM Global have already collaborated on iconic venues around the world, such as Puerto Rico's Coliséo de Puerto Rico, the UK's First Direct Arena, Italy's Cantu Arena, and other marquee US venues, including Cowtown Coliseum, Desert Diamond Arena, Puerto Rico Convention Center, and many others. The partnership extends to ASM Global-operated stadiums, arenas, theaters, convention centers and other venues globally.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of seven leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises to smart cities, next-generation, and bespoke private networks, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia.

Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

About ASM Global

ASM Global is a leading global producer of entertainment experiences. It is a global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. asmglobal.com

