LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), one of the world's largest shared network infrastructure providers, is bolstering its technology leadership in the industry by appointing key executives to leading technology roles for group and market operations. Andy Penley has been named Group's Chief Technology Officer. Marc Rohleder has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer for the US. Seán Keating has been named Chief Technology Officer for the UK and Ireland, and Andy Conway has been appointed as Group Director of Technology Strategy.

All seasoned executives have contributed to Boldyn's establishment as a neutral host powerhouse globally. Less than a year after becoming one brand, Boldyn is shaping the industry by accelerating 5G deployments, delivering an extensive portfolio of connectivity solutions - Wi-Fi, private LTE, small cells, fibre, DAS, macro sites, bespoke private networks- and looking into next-gen networks.

"Our business has evolved considerably in the past year, mainly due to the acquisitions of new businesses with more capabilities, and an expanded group of critical customers that want to partner with us in fulfilling their connectivity ambitions. This gives us an opportunity to re-focus our technology and operations for the next breakthroughs", said Brendan O'Reilly, Boldyn's Group Chief Operating Officer. "We're privileged to have all these executives in our organisation who have already built a reputation as innovative leaders in the market, and who will take us and our customers to the next growth phase".

The senior technology appointments are backed by Boldyn's vision of unlocking the power of an interconnected future. Read Boldyn's full press release here: https://www.boldyn.com/news/boldyn-networks-reinforces-its-leading-role-in-shaping-the-industry-with-a-string-of-senior-executive-appointments

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of seven leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises to smart cities, next-generation, and bespoke private networks, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fibre, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

