DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASMO, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco Development Company and DHL, yesterday announced the official launch of its operations, marking a significant milestone just one year after its incorporation. The announcement was made during the iktva Forum & Exhibition 2025 at the Dhahran Expo, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia.

ASMO Announces First Warehouse Operations Go-Live and Strategic Partnership with Aramco

Coinciding with its operational launch, ASMO unveiled a landmark 15-year Procurement and Logistics Hub Services Agreement with Aramco. This strategic commercial partnership governs the relationship between Aramco as a customer and ASMO as a service provider. Under this agreement, ASMO will deliver integrated end-to-end supply chain services, including procurement, demand planning, inventory management, logistics, warehousing, establishing logistics hubs, and access to a B2B e-marketplace.

"This agreement reflects Aramco's commitment to enhancing supply chain operations and strengthening local capabilities," said Sulaiman M. Al Rubaian, Aramco Senior Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain Management (A). "Our long-term agreement with ASMO demonstrates our trust and confidence in its ability to deliver integrated supply chain solutions that will optimize operations, drive cost-efficiency, and build an extensive supply chain ecosystem that is aligned with our strategic priorities."

ASMO's operational launch begins with the go-live of its warehousing operations in Riyadh, supporting Aramco's central region operations.

"With the launch of our first warehouse operation in Riyadh and this strategic commercial agreement with Aramco, ASMO is taking its initial steps toward building a resilient logistics network that spans six strategically located, technology-enabled facilities across the Kingdom," said Craig Roberts, ASMO CEO. "This milestone represents the beginning of our operational journey, as we expand our capabilities, address today's supply chain challenges, and deliver solutions that create value for businesses across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region."

As a key participant at iktva 2025, ASMO's announcement demonstrates its commitment to advancing localization efforts, enhancing logistics infrastructure, and contributing to Vision 2030's goal of positioning Saudi Arabia as a hub for global trade and supply chain excellence.

About ASMO

We are ASMO. Our mission is to provide reliable, world-class, procurement and end-to-end supply chain services that create value for companies in the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

With a focus on efficiency, innovation, and cost optimization, we deliver streamlined and sustainable supply chain solutions. Our expertise includes materials procurement, inventory management, logistics, reverse logistics, and warehousing—all powered by cutting-edge technologies.

As a contributor to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, ASMO supports economic diversification and resilience by advancing localization and building strategic partnerships.

To learn more about ASMO, please visit our website www.asmo.com.

