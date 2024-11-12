Asmodee Goes Live with Ivalua to Consolidate and Streamline its Supply Chain Management Operations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and its partner Cyrias today announced that Asmodee, a global entertainment leader, has successfully implemented Ivalua to consolidate its Source-to-Requisition (S2R) operations.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in France, Asmodee is an entertainment leader specialized in tabletop games. Thanks to its global workforce of over 2,200 people, players around the world enjoy one of the largest tabletop game IP catalogs with CATAN, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!, Exploding Kittens and hundreds more across a variety of digital and physical platforms.

Recognizing the opportunity to optimize its inbound supply chain operations, Asmodee launched a digitalization project called Transformers. The objective of the program was to consolidate multiple, disconnected tools into a single, unified platform that would streamline processes, improve information flow, and give Asmodee greater control over its global supply chain.

Asmodee selected Ivalua as the central purchasing platform to drive its digital transformation due to its robust supplier management capabilities and ability to seamlessly integrate with existing systems. Ivalua enables Asmodee to digitalize sourcing, streamline supplier management operations, and better monitor the production lifecycle across its supply chain.

"We are delighted to partner with Ivalua and Cyrias to consolidate our purchasing and production management operations. Ivalua's comprehensive solution aligns with our ambitions for broad digital transformation", said Flore Belbis, EVP Supply Chain at Asmodee.

"The impressive results obtained during the implementation of P2R and Sourcing for Asmodee testify to the strong investment made by Asmodee, Cyrias and Ivalua in this ambitious digitalization project," said Mathieu Boutin, Cyrias Project Manager. "The Ivalua platform has demonstrated its ability to address a wide range of purchasing issues: SRM, digitization of the supply chain, tracking of pre-production and production stages until games are manufactured and ready for shipment. This project reflects the excellent collaboration with Ivalua and strengthens our relationship with Asmodee, making their success our success".

"Leveraging Ivalua's robust capabilities and Cyrias' technical expertise, Asmodee is poised to achieve better visibility, control, and collaboration across its supply chain, driving operational excellence and delivering enhanced value to its customers. We are delighted to empower Asmodee's supply chain digital transformation," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua.

About Asmodee

Asmodee is an entertainment leader specialized in tabletop games, committed to bringing people together through great games and amazing stories. Thanks to its global and passionate workforce of over 2,200 people, players around the world enjoy one of the largest tabletop game IP catalogs with CATAN, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!, Exploding Kittens and hundreds more across a variety of digital and physical platforms. Headquartered in France, Asmodee operates across Europe, North America, South America and Asia. Asmodee is part of the Embracer Group AB, whose shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B. For more information: https://corporate.asmodee.com/

About Cyrias

CYRIAS is a consultancy and implementation firm that assists French and international companies' Purchasing & Finance Departments in the implementation of the Ivalua platform. With dozens of projects deployed, CYRIAS consultants, all of whom come from the consulting, purchasing, and IT worlds, can support all phases of a digital transformation project in direct and/or indirect purchasing contexts. Cyrias' expertise is technical but also business, and they intervene on subjects such as business scoping study, implementation of projects and evolutions, change management, application maintenance, and upgrade support.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

