Asociar Announces New Ownership and Expanded Emphasis on Community Reinvestment

Asociar was launched in 2012 as a joint venture with Manetta and Fujitsu Network Communications. Asociar trains and develops a diverse team of engineers and technologists, who design, engineer, install and test technologies that transform network connectivity nationwide. Asociar also provides edge computing and supply chain solutions.

Asociar has grown to over $150 million in revenues and continues to expand business opportunities into delivering technology-related solutions. Asociar will also continue the long-standing relationship with Fujitsu:

"Fujitsu values our longstanding relationship with Asociar," said Annie Bogue, Head of Sales and Marketing for Fujitsu. "We look forward to continued partnership and strong support of our combined customers."

Asociar will continue to develop business strategies to expand their business and community partnerships. As one of Asociar's community reinvestment initiatives through a partnership with Planet Mogul, Asociar plans to lead efforts to provide 2 million SKD (Skills, Knowledge and Dreams) in a Backpack to middle school students, in under-resourced communities. The backpacks are filled with educational and life skills tools, including entrepreneurship, financial literacy, nutritional and physical fitness.

Asociar is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices in New York/New Jersey and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

www.asociar1.com

www.planetmogul.com

