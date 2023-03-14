ASOS Selects Criteo to Supercharge its Global Retail Media Business

Criteo named exclusive partner for ASOS retail media advertising, launching in four markets before expanding to all global territories

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced a retail media advertising partnership with ASOS, the global online fashion destination. Criteo will be the exclusive partner for endemic brands' advertising across ASOS' market-leading app and web experience for fashion-loving twenty-somethings.

Under the three-year agreement, Criteo's retail media technologies will be integrated to power both ASOS' Sponsored Ads and enhanced Display Ads powered by ASOS' rich first-party data.

Sponsored Ads is a new proposition on ASOS.com, enabling intent-based targeting of ads within search results and product listing pages. Ads will be placed within a curated edit of c.70,000 products, sourced from nearly 900 of the best global and local third-party brands as well as its mix of fashion-led in-house labels, including ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Topshop/Topman and Collusion.

is a new proposition on ASOS.com, enabling intent-based targeting of ads within search results and product listing pages. Ads will be placed within a curated edit of c.70,000 products, sourced from nearly 900 of the best global and local third-party brands as well as its mix of fashion-led in-house labels, including ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Topshop/Topman and Collusion. On-site Display Ads , a pre-existing format, combines branding and product information to increase brand awareness at the point of sale. Putting first-rate creative to work, Display Ads through Criteo will help connect new custom audiences with relevant brand messages on ASOS.com and app.

, a pre-existing format, combines branding and product information to increase brand awareness at the point of sale. Putting first-rate creative to work, Display Ads through Criteo will help connect new custom audiences with relevant brand messages on ASOS.com and app. Off-site Ads will also be provided through Criteo, expanding ad targeting possibilities across thousands of premium publisher sites and connected TV (CTV) to enable more commerce experiences across the buyer journey.

Criteo's solutions will allow ASOS Media Group (AMG) to scale campaign volume and resulting advertising revenue, while complementing their existing rich advertising offering across creative solutions, social media, targeted email and app push notifications. The partnership will offer advertisers improved targeting and measurement capabilities, driving greater performance and commerce outcomes including sales on ASOS.com. Criteo will also support AMG's sales efforts to brands and agencies in key markets.

Elton Ollerhead, Director of ASOS Media Group commented, "The ASOS vision is to become the go-to global destination for fashion-loving 20-somethings and we want to take brands on the journey with us, helping advertisers showcase their products through our fashion lens. Criteo's technology is proven at scale and designed for retail, which opens up enormous opportunity for brand advertisers across our key markets."

Working with ASOS's in-house media team selling to global brands, Criteo will drive demand among mid to long-tail brand targets. Criteo will also spur incremental agency demand through its client solutions teams across Europe and the US.

Sherry Smith, General Manager, Global Enterprise at Criteo commented, "ASOS is a market leader that gives its customers an exceptional shopping experience, which Criteo is excited to enhance with relevant and native advertising experiences. We look forward to building our partnership and delivering best-in-class commerce media solutions for ASOS brand partners."

The initial deployment will take place across the UK, US, France and Germany, before expanding to all global territories ASOS operates in.

Notes to Editor

Criteo's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments and Ecovadis assessment were key factors in the decision of ASOS to partner with Criteo.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

About ASOS

ASOS is a destination for fashion-loving 20-somethings around the world, with a purpose to give its customers the confidence to be whoever they want to be. Through its market-leading app and mobile/desktop web experience, available in ten languages and in over 200 markets, ASOS customers can shop a curated edit of nearly 70,000 products, sourced from nearly 900 of the best global and local partner brands and its mix of fashion-led own-brand labels – ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT. ASOS aims to give all its customers a truly frictionless experience, with an ever-greater number of different payment methods and hundreds of local deliveries and return options, including Next-Day Delivery and Same-Day Delivery, dispatched from state-of-the-art fulfilment centres in the UK, US and Germany.

