Dollar General Selects Criteo to Enhance its Retail Media Offering

Criteo's demand-side advertising offering will drive omnichannel advertising for one of America's largest retailers and its brand partners

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced a new partnership with Dollar General Media Network (DGMN), the retail media arm of retail giant Dollar General (NYSE: DG). The partnership supports Dollar General's onsite sponsored ad offerings, with plans to extend access to newer ad formats later this year.

Criteo and DGMN will provide brand partners access to premium inventory and campaign execution through flexible integrations with Criteo's self-service demand-side platform (DSP), Commerce Max. Through Commerce Max, Dollar General can onboard first-party data, in-store sales data, and comprehensive shopper signals to empower advertisers to access hard-to-reach rural shoppers across its owned and operated properties. Brands will also directly access DGMN's inventory within their private market via Commerce Yield, Criteo's retailer monetization platform.

While the majority of Dollar General purchases are in-store, the company receives a significant amount of web traffic from customers who build their lists online before making their weekly purchases. By harnessing Commerce Max, advertisers can now reach this engaged audience during the crucial consideration phase of the shopping journey. Criteo will also provide an in-store sales integration within Commerce Max, which equips brands and agencies with valuable omnichannel insights into whether sales take place in-store or online.

"Since launching Dollar General Media Network in 2018, we have made notable investments to continually evolve and grow," said Charlene Charles, Head of DG Media Network Operations. "Our partnership with Criteo is an extension of our commitment to our customers, particularly those in hard-to-reach, rural areas, creating more meaningful connections to better serve the communities in which we operate."

Through this partnership with the nation's largest retailer by store count, Criteo continues to enhance its audience reach, fortifying its position as a leader in the expanding retail and commerce media space.

"Our latest partnership with Dollar General Media Network brings yet another opportunity for agencies and brands that are looking to capitalize on retail media's immense growth, while simultaneously strengthening our network of retailer media providers," shared Sherry Smith, Executive Managing Director, Americas at Criteo. "As we continue our work to unify the retail media ecosystem across online and offline channels and provide streamlined offerings to brands, we are excited to empower Dollar General Media Networks' partners to reach high-intent shoppers in real-time and optimize their omnichannel campaigns."

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

