ASP Isotopes Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ASP Isotopes, Inc. - ASPI

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into ASP Isotopes, Inc. (NasdaqCM: ASPI).

ASP Isotopes ("ASP" or the "Company") is a development stage advanced materials company focused on the production, enrichment, and sale of isotopes. In November 2024, market research firm Fuzzy Panda Research released a report accusing the Company of misleading investors about the viability of its nuclear fuel technologies including that it had never tested QE on uranium, that its reported cost estimates and timeline for building its High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) uranium facilities was misleading to the point of being "delusional," replicated outdated diagrams, and made no meaningful progress, among other things.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information in violation of federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over the case denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to continue.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether ASP's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of ASP shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-aspi/ to learn more.

