KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC FILED A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS OF SMARTSHEET INC. IN THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Case No. 2:25-cv-02530, on behalf of former public common shareholders of Smartsheet Inc. ("Smartsheet" or the "Company") who held Smartsheet securities as of the record date, October 25, 2024 (the "Class Period"), and who were harmed by the Defendants' alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), in connection with the acquisition of Smartsheet by affiliates of Blackstone Inc., Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (the "Merger").

Under the terms of the Merger, each share of Smartsheet common stock owned was converted into the right to receive $56.50 in cash per share (the "Merger Consideration"). The Complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration was inadequate and that the Definitive Proxy Statement issued by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2024, as supplemented and amended on November 27, 2024, provided stockholders with materially incomplete and misleading information in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The Merger was completed on January 22, 2025.

If you were a stockholder during the relevant period and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you have until February 24, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at https://ksfcounsel.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Smartsheet_Complaint.pdf. To discuss this action, contact Michael Palestina at [email protected] or 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-smar/ to learn more. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

