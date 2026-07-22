ASPCA Announces Recipients of Inaugural Veterinary Scholarships

The 2026 ASPCA Veterinary Scholarship Program awards funding to 41 veterinary and veterinary technician students who are committed to pursuing careers in animal welfare and mission-driven organizations

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) announced the 2026 recipients of the ASPCA Veterinary Scholarship Program, a bold new initiative to strengthen the veterinary workforce in shelters and nonprofit settings, expand access to veterinary care, and cultivate a community of professionals dedicated to improving the lives of animals. The inaugural class of ASPCA Scholars includes 41 veterinary and veterinary technician students from 28 schools across the U.S. and St. Kitts who are poised to become the next generation of veterinary leaders by strengthening the animal welfare workforce at nonprofits and mission-driven organizations nationwide.

These students will be supported through financial assistance, mentorship and professional development while completing their education, with veterinary students receiving up to $100,000 in scholarship funding and veterinary technician students receiving up to $20,000. Following graduation, scholars will spend at least three years bringing their skills to animal welfare-focused roles, including non-profit or municipal shelter medicine, community-centered medicine, high-quality, high-volume spay-neuter programs, at-risk equine care and pasture-based/humane agriculture.

"Today marks the beginning of a partnership between the ASPCA and a remarkable group of future veterinary professionals whose work will help shape the future of animal welfare in this country and ensure more animals have access to the care they need," said Matt Bershadker, President and CEO of the ASPCA. "Veterinary education is demanding, and these ASPCA Scholars have demonstrated extraordinary dedication, compassion and perseverance in pursuing this path to improve animal lives. As we welcome the first recipients of this program, we are proud to support them as they prepare to make a lasting difference for animals and the communities they serve."

Selected from schools across the country, the 2026 ASPCA Scholars include exceptional veterinary and veterinary technician students who have dedicated themselves to advancing animal welfare.

"My passion for shelter medicine is grounded not just in treating animals, but in supporting the people who care for them, recognizing that stronger communities lead to better outcomes for both. Through my work with the Michigan Street Clinic at Michigan State University, I have been able to deliver both veterinary and human medical services to individuals experiencing homelessness, reinforcing the power of care that meets people where they are," said Cathryn K., 2026 ASPCA Scholar and veterinarian student at Michigan State University. "Beyond financial support, the ASPCA Veterinary Scholarship offers me the ability to refocus on my mission without the constant weight of educational debt, enabling me to pursue a career centered on service, where the goal is not only to care for animals, but empower the people who love them."

"My love for animals has been a constant throughout my life, and I have been actively involved in animal rescue, fostering numerous kittens and building strong relationships with local humane societies, gaining firsthand insight into the complexities of shelter medicine, caring for fragile neonatal kittens, managing medical issues and educating others about the realities behind rescue work," said Hannah S., 2026 ASPCA Scholar and veterinary technician student at Penn Foster College. "Grounded in compassion, hands-on experience and perseverance, I'm committed to building a career that improves the lives of animals at every stage. Thanks to the ASPCA Veterinary Scholarship Program, I can finally pursue what I want, and I don't have to worry as much about the financial hardship of things."

Through this investment in the next generation of animal welfare professionals, the ASPCA Veterinary Scholarship Program cultivates a community dedicated to improving animal lives, while also tackling the nationwide shortage of veterinary professionals working in the animal welfare sector to support demand for accessible and affordable veterinary care by reducing financial barriers for future veterinarians and veterinary technicians.

For more information about the 2026 ASPCA Scholars or to learn more about the ASPCA Veterinary Scholarship Program, please visit www.aspca.org/vetscholars. To be notified when applications open for the 2027-2028 academic year, please visit www.aspcapro.org/aspcascholars.

The scholarship program is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), an independent company that specializes in scholarship management for companies, including non-profit organizations and other educational assistance sponsors.

About the ASPCA®

The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For 160 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information, visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

SOURCE ASPCA