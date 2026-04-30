ASPCA Disaster Response Team on the Ground in Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to Assist with Typhoon Sinlaku Response Efforts

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ASPCA

Apr 30, 2026, 11:19 ET

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), at the request of the Guam Department of Agriculture and in partnership with the National Animal Rescue & Sheltering Coalition (NARSC) and Saipan Humane Society, has deployed its disaster response team to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). The team is assisting with disaster relief efforts following the devastation caused by Typhoon Sinlaku, which struck Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands in mid-April, causing extensive damage due to coastal flooding, heavy rainfall, and strong winds.

The ASPCA's disaster response team has been working alongside local agencies to assess damage and urgent needs, deliver essential care and supplies for displaced and injured animals—such as pet food, water, flea, tick and heartworm preventative—support at-risk animals with medical needs, and help reunite pets with their families whenever possible. So far, more than 260 animals have been impacted by the ASPCA's ongoing response efforts.

"Many of the animals of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands face increased risk because of the significant number of community dogs and cats who need our support during times of crisis just as much as those with owners," says Tim Rickey, vice president of disaster response for the ASPCA. "Together with NARSC and the Guam Department of Agriculture, we are committed to making sure all companion animals on Saipan and neighboring islands receive the necessary resources for recovery."

The ASPCA remains committed to assisting both people and their pets as recovery efforts continue across Saipan and neighboring islands.

About the ASPCA®
The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For more than 160 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information, visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Download ASPCA Typhoon Sinlaku Response Photos: HERE

SOURCE ASPCA

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