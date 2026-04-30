ASPCA Strongly Opposes House Farm Bill Language That Would Overturn State Farm Animal Welfare Laws

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed its Farm Bill, including the harmful Save Our Bacon Act, which would invalidate existing state and local farm animal welfare laws, putting billions of animals at risk. In response, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) issued the following statement:

"The Save Our Bacon Act is an unprecedented overreach of federal power that would eliminate states' ability to regulate agriculture and overturn popular animal protection laws, betraying thousands of higher-welfare farmers who have already invested in more humane animal housing systems, and failing American voters and consumers who have no appetite for cruelty," said Nancy Perry, senior vice president of Government Relations for the ASPCA.

"National polling shows that the majority of Americans, regardless of political party, believe that policymakers in Washington are not doing enough to protect animals, and the ASPCA cannot support a Farm Bill that includes such a damaging provision," added Perry. "As the Senate prepares to release its own draft, it must take this critical opportunity to ensure the final Farm Bill excludes the Save Our Bacon Act and reflects the views of their constituents who want to end animal suffering by passing a more humane Farm Bill that protects animals, people, and the planet."

For more information about the ASPCA, or to join the ASPCA Advocacy Brigade, please visit www.aspca.org.

About the ASPCA®

The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For more than 160 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

SOURCE ASPCA