ASPCA Launches Direct Support Grant to Assist with New World Screwworm Outbreak

Emergency grant funding is available now to support prevention and treatment efforts in dogs, cats, and equines, in states with infestations or areas with an elevated risk of infestation.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the outbreak of New World Screwworm (NWS) in the U.S., the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) has announced up to $500,000 in emergency funding that will be available through its New World Screwworm Direct Support Grant to provide support for prevention and treatment efforts in dogs, cats, and equines in states with infestations. Funding will be distributed on a rolling basis. The application is open now through October 31, 2026, or until funds are expended, whichever comes first.

Screwworm was considered eradicated in the U.S. However, the parasite has been moving north through Central America and Mexico since 2023, and cases have recently been diagnosed in Texas and New Mexico. Prevention and control in dogs and cats can be achieved through widespread use of long-acting, commonly used parasiticides, combined with consistent, evidence-based interstate NWS transport requirements. Because shelters have concentrated populations of animals, targeting rapid treatment within these facilities significantly reduces the number of potential hosts the parasite can live on.

"While only a small number of New World Screwworm cases have been detected in companion animals in the United States, expanding access to effective parasiticides in shelters and rescues is a simple, high-impact strategy to both prevent and treat infestations to avoid a larger outbreak across the country," said Dr. Stephanie Janeczko, senior vice president of veterinary medicine at the ASPCA. "At a time when so many shelters are struggling to meet the needs of the animals in their care, it's critical that we work together to stop the spread and we hope this grant funding will enable organizations in confirmed outbreak areas to expand their prevention and treatment efforts to protect shelter cats, dogs, and equines."

Funding for this initiative is available to organizations located in states with USDA designated infested zones and in states adjacent to the infested zones. Applicants must have a contractual or employer relationship with a veterinarian who will provide oversight of the prevention and treatment efforts.

Qualifying organizations can receive:

Up to $45,000 for New World Screwworm prevention and treatment medication based on per-animal cost

Up to $5,000 for costs related to a Veterinarian of Record to supervise administration of medication for New World Screwworm

Up to $750 per-animal for veterinary assessment, evaluation, and treatment (including humane euthanasia and disposal, if indicated) for animals currently infested with New World Screwworm

As a national organization, the ASPCA collaborates with hundreds of local shelters and rescues, working together to save and improve the lives of animals by providing life-changing tools and resources to help give even more animals a second chance. Grants are just one example of how the ASPCA is helping animals and communities in need, with funds supporting a variety of programs ranging from increasing pet adoptions to helping communities build strong programs to rescue, shelter, transport, and support animals during natural disasters, improving access to veterinary care, and advancing research that either directly or systemically benefits animals. Since 2001, the ASPCA has provided more than $250 million in grant funding to thousands of animal shelters, municipal and government agencies, rescue groups and other organizations nationwide.

For more information about the eligibility requirements and to apply for the New World Screwworm Direct Support Grant, please visit aspcapro.org/nwsgrant. For updated information, resources, and guidelines about NWS, visit www.aspcapro.org/screwworm.

About the ASPCA ®

The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For 160 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

SOURCE ASPCA