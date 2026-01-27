ASPCA Report on Puppy Mill Cruelty Reveals the USDA's Continued Failure to Protect Vulnerable Dogs

In 2025, there were 680 animal welfare violations documented at USDA-licensed commercial dog breeding facilities, yet the USDA took no action in any case

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) released its annual report on puppy mill cruelty, which provides an analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data on inspections, documented violations, and enforcement actions against Animal Welfare Act licensed facilities. Based on the ASPCA's analysis of USDA data, federal inspectors documented 680 instances where licensed dog dealers failed to meet the minimum standards of care in 2025, with violations that included dogs suffering from illness and injuries without veterinary care, fed moldy food, given no access to water, and living in kennels infested with roaches and rodents. Yet no action was taken against any dog dealers.

"Despite having the authority to issue penalties and warnings, revoke licenses and remove animals from dangerous conditions, the USDA continues to rely on ineffective programs aimed at 'helping' commercial breeders comply with the law instead of protecting animals through proper enforcement, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dogs being exploited and harmed every year – solely for profit," said Robert Hensley, vice president of legal advocacy for the ASPCA. "Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Attorney General Pam Bondi recently made a public commitment to fight puppy mill cruelty, and while the details of these efforts are still forthcoming, we hope the findings in this report serve as a further catalyst for reform."

There are a quarter of a million dogs living and suffering in USDA-licensed commercial breeding facilities. In addition to hundreds of documented violations of care where licensed dog dealers failed to meet the minimal standards required by law – plus many more the agency likely observed or was aware of – the ASPCA's new report also reveals that:

Violations of veterinary care standards were the most commonly documented category, with one-third of all violations related to veterinary care. These included dogs who were sick or injured, or who died, without having been seen by a veterinarian or receiving medical care.

Despite having agreed to inspections as a condition of licensure – and even giving optimal hours for those inspections – licensed dog dealers turned USDA inspectors away more than 150 times, not allowing them to inspect their facilities. The USDA allowed repeated attempted inspections to go uncorrected and unpunished.

Since there is no requirement that the USDA conduct inspections with any specific frequency, dog dealers went years without an inspection. One out of three active dog dealers did not have a compliance inspection in 2025.

One hundred percent of dog dealers who asked for a license in 2025 got one. Becoming USDA-licensed is easy – even for dog dealers with long histories of problematic care, state animal welfare violations, or criminal histories.

Not a single commercial dog breeder lost their license or paid a single fine, and every suffering dog – including those who were emaciated, hurt or sick – was left right where they were.

Goldie's Act (H.R. 349) would address the USDA's ongoing failures by requiring the USDA to conduct more frequent and thorough inspections, assess penalties for violations, remove animals who are suffering, and report suspected cruelty to local law enforcement. Named after a Golden Retriever who suffered and died in an Iowa puppy mill, Goldie's Act was introduced by a bipartisan team of federal lawmakers: U.S. Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Chris Smith (R-N.J.), and Zach Nunn (R-Iowa). The bill has received overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress, and has been endorsed by more than 170 animal welfare, law enforcement and shelter organizations. However, businesses and organizations who benefit from the USDA's lax enforcement, notably the American Kennel Club, have fought Goldie's Act and other federal bills aimed at improving conditions at the USDA, keeping these bills from progressing.

To protect dogs who are suffering – and even dying – in cruel puppy mills, members of the public are encouraged to contact their U.S. representatives to urge them to support Goldie's Act. To read the ASPCA's report, please visit www.aspca.org/puppymills2025, or join the conversation on social media: Facebook (@ASPCA), Instagram (@ASPCA) and X (@ASPCA).

About the ASPCA®

The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For more than 150 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

SOURCE ASPCA