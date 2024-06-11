ASPEED Showcases High-Definition AV-over-IP Transmission Solutions and Panoramic Video Conferencing Applications at InfoComm 2024

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPEED Technology, the world's leading supplier of Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoC, will participate in InfoComm in Las Vegas, exhibiting a variety of AV-over-IP (AVoIP) series products. These include the AST1530+1535 and AST1630 high-definition video transmission control system SoCs, as well as the AST1532 USB2.0 over IP SoC. The exhibition will also feature the Cupola360 series of video conferencing products, including multi-camera stitching hardware for 360-degree and 180-degree panoramic views, as well as sound bar conferencing equipment. ASPEED Technology is actively integrating the technical advantages of its Cupola360 and AVoIP product lines to create comprehensive image processing and transmission solutions.

ASPEED Technology's AVoIP SoCs use proprietary image compression algorithms to transmit via network cables or fiber optics, ensuring near-lossless image quality even over long distances with zero latency. The AST1530+1535 HDMI 2.0 AVoIP SoC is designed for high-end professional video and audio transmission applications, offering 4K2K60 high-definition resolution. It supports 1-to-1 AV image transmission control and can utilize existing IP network infrastructure to achieve multi-input to multi-output high-definition video matrix switching and multicast functionality. Additionally, the AST1532 USB 2.0 over IP SoC within the same ecosystem provides USBoIP functionality, supporting bulk and isochronous type USB devices like webcams, as well as Keyboard and Mouse over IP (KMoIP) with hotkey control.

Furthermore, ASPEED Technology will showcase its next-generation AST1630 AV-over-IP extender/splitter SoC, specifically designed for simple professional applications. The AST1630 provides up to 4K60 YUV444 resolution, supporting HDR10/10+, Dolby Vision, and HDCP2.2/2.3, and supports both copper and fiber transmission. It also supports USB 2.0 over IP, including bulk, interrupt, and isochronous types of USB devices such as webcams, audio devices, keyboards, mice, and storage devices, and complies with AES-256 encryption standards.

Since 2023, ASPEED Technology has been in a strategic alliance with Audinate, a leading provider of digital network audio technology, incorporating the Dante® AV-A software solution with the AST1530+1535 AVoIP SoC. This solution has been adopted by several international AV audio-visual giants. Besides its collaboration with Audinate, ASPEED Technology continues to actively expand its AVoIP ecosystem, helping customers reduce integration time and costs while enhancing product value.

In addition, ASPEED Technology has achieved significant success in 360-degree image processing technology and will also showcase the Cupola360 series panoramic video conferencing solutions at InfoComm. With the post-pandemic era encouraging employees to return to offices, the demand for real-time, high-quality video conferencing equipment in meeting rooms with multiple participants and remote clients is increasing. The market increasingly demands wide-angle, easy-to-operate, and high-quality multi-person video conferencing equipment, with higher performance and convenience requirements for sound and image quality.

ASPEED Technology's Cupola360 multi-camera stitching image processing SoC panoramic video conferencing solution features several key technologies and characteristics. The SoC uses a proprietary multi-camera stitching algorithm to achieve seamless 360-degree panoramic images, providing a distortion-free wide-angle view. The built-in high-performance image processor can simultaneously and instantly process multiple high-resolution image sensors, ensuring image clarity and smoothness, providing the clearest images for participants. To meet video conferencing needs, the Cupola360 SoC optimizes low-latency real-time transmission technology, ensuring no lag during meetings and improving communication efficiency. Additionally, the SoC offers high adaptability and compatibility, functioning either as the main SoC for video conferencing equipment or in combination with other chip platforms, facilitating ODM and brand customization.

In addition to providing critical technologies for video conferencing, the Cupola360 turnkey solution boasts several important features. It offers complete HDK/SDK reference designs, pre-integrated with third parties, saving ODM customers development resources. ASPEED Technology has long collaborated with various lens module manufacturers, introducing relevant calibration and testing environments, offering both standard and customized services. Moreover, Cupola360 has experience assisting customers in passing Microsoft Teams video conferencing software certification, covering image, sound, and system performance testing and certification, ensuring high compatibility and excellent performance.

ASPEED Technology, with years of rich experience in the high-end professional video and audio transmission application market and video conferencing market, is actively integrating the technological advantages of these two major fields, creating interconnected innovative solutions. It provides comprehensive image processing and transmission technology solutions to meet diverse market demands, bringing more value to customers and contributing to the industry's development.

About ASPEED Technology Inc.

Founded in 2004, ASPEED Technology Inc. is a leading fabless IC design company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. As a pioneer and leader of cutting-edge SoC solutions with a focus on the niche markets, ASPEED specializes in Cloud & Enterprise Solutions, including Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoC, Bridge IC, and PFR SoC, and Smart AV Solutions, including AVoIP SoC, Cupola360 spherical image stitching processor and Cupola360⁺ Software Kit.

ASPEED is devoted to developing innovative technologies to quickly respond to customer needs. In 2016, ASPEED acquired Broadcom's Emulex Pilot™ remote server management chip business and it's currently the world's No. 1 BMC SoC provider. To enter the market of image processing, ASPEED expanded its product portfolio by launching Cupola360 spherical image stitching processor and Cupola360⁺ software solutions in 2018.

Recognized as a trusted and reliable partner for customers, ASPEED has been awarded "Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion" for ten consecutive years since 2014. The company was also recognized as "Taiwan Best-in-Class 100" by Taiwan Institute of Directors and CDRC Consulting Group in 2022-2023 and "Best Management Team in Asia" by Institutional Investor in 2023. For more information, please visit www.aspeedtech.com.

About Cupola360 Inc.

Cupola360 Inc., established in 2018, is a subsidiary of ASPEED Technology, a leading IC design company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Cupola360 provides comprehensive real-time and AI-friendly 360-degree imaging turnkey solutions, creating a seamless and immersive first-person experience.

By leveraging ASPEED's Cupola360 Spherical Image Processors, Cupola360 has introduced a range of panoramic cameras and deployment software. The collaboration extends to ecosystem partners, including AI service providers, system integrators, and distributors to introduce solutions for various applications such as smart patrol, smart cities, video conferencing, and more. For more information, please visit https://cupola360.com/en/.

