ASPEED Technology's Cupola360 Smart Patrol Solution Contributes to Vietnam's First Lighthouse Factory

HSINCHU, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPEED Technology, a leader in 360-degree immersive imaging solutions, and its subsidiary Cupola360 Inc., have collaborated with Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), to successfully implement the Cupola360 smart patrol solution at its Bac Giang facility in Vietnam. This facility recently earned the prestigious designation of "Lighthouse Factory" from the World Economic Forum (WEF), making it the first facility in Vietnam to achieve this recognition.

Building on ASPEED Technology's 2023 success in developing the world's first AI server Lighthouse Factory at the NanChing facility in Taoyuan, the achievement at Bac Giang underscores the transformative impact of Cupola360's panoramic remote management technology in driving smart manufacturing advancements.

The Cupola360 smart patrol solution leverages ASPEED's proprietary panoramic stitching technology to provide seamless 720-degree real-time monitoring for the Bac Giang facility. Through its immersive visual management system, the operations team can perform remote patrol, anomaly detection, and virtual tours without the need for on-site visits. By integrating third-party AI analytics, the system can identify irregularities in real-time and automatically notify managers for swift resolution. This innovative approach not only reduces reliance on traditional SCADA systems but also minimizes travel-related carbon emissions, supporting corporate ESG goals for sustainability.

"Vietnam, as a developing country, is free from the burden of legacy equipment often seen in advanced economies. Newly built factories can directly adopt state-of-the-art technologies, rapidly enhancing their competitive edge," said CJ Hsieh, COO of ASPEED Technology. "Our latest panoramic visual technology significantly lowers the AI computing power required by traditional cameras. Furthermore, it aligns with the sovereign AI trend, granting businesses the flexibility to independently develop and upgrade their AI systems. Without relying on conventional camera providers, companies can accelerate innovation and achieve faster progress. By implementing the sovereign AI-powered Cupola360 solution into the Bac Giang facility, we have demonstrated the immense potential of panoramic visual management while setting new benchmarks for remote AI management in the manufacturing sector."

The Bac Giang facility has achieved remarkable improvements in production efficiency through the large-scale application of AI and automation. According to WEF's evaluation, labor productivity increased by 190%, on-time delivery rates reached 99.5%, and manufacturing costs were reduced by 45%. These results underscore the ability of digital management to drive sustainable development and serve as a valuable reference for other global production facilities.

The Head of Development Strategy at the Bac Giang facility, Michael Wang, shared from his practical experience: "By combining Cupola360's panoramic technology with AI analytics, we have achieved transparent data management and intelligent remote monitoring across the facility. This enables our team to identify and resolve issues promptly, significantly enhancing decision-making efficiency and overall operational performance."

The WEF's "Lighthouse Factory" designation represents the pinnacle of global standards in smart manufacturing and digital operations. Companies earning this title undergo rigorous evaluations, showcasing not only innovative technological integration but also a strong commitment to sustainable practices.

With the success of Cupola360 at the Bac Giang facility, ASPEED Technology has set a new benchmark for remote management in manufacturing. Looking ahead, ASPEED plans to continue advancing innovation through Cupola360, empowering more manufacturing partners to achieve digital transformation and ushering in a new era of high efficiency and sustainable growth.

About ASPEED Technology Inc.

Founded in 2004, ASPEED Technology Inc. is a leading fabless IC design company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. As a pioneer and leader of cutting-edge SoC solutions with a focus on the niche markets, ASPEED specializes in Cloud & Enterprise Solutions, including Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoC, Bridge IC, and PFR SoC, and Smart AV Solutions, including AVoIP SoC, Cupola360 spherical image stitching processor and Cupola360⁺ Software Kit.

ASPEED is devoted to developing innovative technologies to quickly respond to customer needs. In 2016, ASPEED acquired Broadcom's Emulex Pilot™ remote server management chip business and it's currently the world's No. 1 BMC SoC provider. To enter the market of image processing, ASPEED expanded its product portfolio by launching Cupola360 spherical image stitching processor and Cupola360⁺ software solutions in 2018.

Recognized as a trusted and reliable partner for customers, ASPEED has been awarded "Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion" for ten consecutive years since 2014. The company was also recognized as "Taiwan Best-in-Class 100" by Taiwan Institute of Directors and CDRC Consulting Group in 2022-2023 and "Best Management Team in Asia" by Institutional Investor in 2023. For more information, please visit www.aspeedtech.com.

About Cupola360 Inc.

Cupola360 Inc., established in 2018, is a subsidiary of ASPEED Technology, a leading IC design company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Cupola360 provides comprehensive real-time and AI-friendly 360-degree imaging turnkey solutions, creating a seamless and immersive first-person experience.

By leveraging ASPEED's Cupola360 Spherical Image Processors, Cupola360 has introduced a range of panoramic cameras and deployment software. The collaboration extends to ecosystem partners, including AI service providers, system integrators, and distributors to introduce solutions for various applications such as smart patrol, smart cities, video conferencing, and more. For more information, please visit https://cupola360.com/en/.

SOURCE ASPEED Technology Inc.