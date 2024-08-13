ASPEED Technology Partners with Sigurd to Deploy Cupola360 Immersive Remote Factory Tour Solution, Significantly Enhancing the Customer Tour Experience and Efficiency

HSINCHU, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPEED Technology, a leader in 360-degree immersive remote management solutions, along with its subsidiary Cupola360, has partnered with Sigurd Microelectronics Corporation, a leading semiconductor packaging and testing company, to introduce an innovative customer immersive remote factory tour solution for the semiconductor packaging and testing industry. Leveraging ASPEED and Cupola360's Cupola360 immersive panoramic cameras and visual remote management platform, this solution facilitates remote customer audits and tours of factory production lines, assisting Sigurd in providing even more comprehensive backend semiconductor manufacturing services.

Sigurd has been committed to promoting intelligent upgrades in its factories in recent years, actively introducing innovative technologies to enhance service quality and customer satisfaction. ASPEED and Cupola360's panoramic smart visual remote management solution involves the extensive deployment of Cupola360 panoramic cameras throughout the factory, connecting the entire space for real-time remote patrol and inspection. This system can instantly display production data on-site. Customers, factory managers, and auditors can conduct remote factory patrols, project discussions, and process introductions without physically entering the production lines. This approach reduces travel costs and carbon footprints while minimizing the risk of interference and contamination from personnel entering the production lines. The immersive visual advantage of Cupola360 offers customers real-time production images and data that are superior to those available on physical production lines, significantly enhancing the efficiency and quality of customer factory tours. Additionally, it makes it easier for customers to track the progress of their production projects.

"For many industries, customer factory visits are essential. However, in the past, there was a lack of advanced technology to replace physical visits. Now, with the Cupola360 immersive remote factory tour solution, the cumbersome process of production line access control is eliminated, significantly enhancing the customer tour experience and efficiency. This solution also helps customers keep track of the production site status and related data in real time, effectively improving project tracking and management efficiency. Sigurd, with numerous international clients, places great importance on its commitment to customer rights and satisfaction. The management team, with great foresight, has actively implemented this system, greatly enhancing customer trust." said CJ Hsieh, COO of ASPEED Technology.

"In response to the changes in industry and work patterns in the post-pandemic era, remote factory tours have become an important trend. Existing factory inspections and customer visits require a large amount of manpower for on-site patrol and inspections, and the process is cumbersome. Frequent entries to the production lines affect production efficiency. Sigurd places great importance on customer satisfaction and the protection of their interests, and the Cupola360 panoramic smart visual remote management solution effectively addresses the pain points of existing inspections, audits, and tours, significantly improving operational efficiency, enhancing site safety, and increasing customer satisfaction and adoption speed. Together, we create greater value for our customers." said Tsan-Lien Yeh, General Manager and COO of Sigurd. This solution has already been successfully implemented at Sigurd's Beixing and Zhongxing factories and will continue to expand to other factory applications across various industries in the future.

About ASPEED Technology Inc.

Founded in 2004, ASPEED Technology Inc. is a leading fabless IC design company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. As a pioneer and leader of cutting-edge SoC solutions with a focus on the niche markets, ASPEED specializes in Cloud & Enterprise Solutions, including Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoC, Bridge IC, and PFR SoC, and Smart AV Solutions, including AVoIP SoC, Cupola360 spherical image stitching processor and Cupola360⁺ Software Kit.

ASPEED is devoted to developing innovative technologies to quickly respond to customer needs. In 2016, ASPEED acquired Broadcom's Emulex Pilot™ remote server management chip business and it's currently the world's No. 1 BMC SoC provider. To enter the market of image processing, ASPEED expanded its product portfolio by launching Cupola360 spherical image stitching processor and Cupola360⁺ software solutions in 2018.

Recognized as a trusted and reliable partner for customers, ASPEED has been awarded "Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion" for ten consecutive years since 2014. The company was also recognized as "Taiwan Best-in-Class 100" by Taiwan Institute of Directors and CDRC Consulting Group in 2022-2023 and "Best Management Team in Asia" by Institutional Investor in 2023. For more information, please visit www.aspeedtech.com.

About Cupola360 Inc.

Cupola360 Inc., established in 2018, is a subsidiary of ASPEED Technology, a leading IC design company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Cupola360 provides comprehensive real-time and AI-friendly 360-degree imaging turnkey solutions, creating a seamless and immersive first-person experience.

By leveraging ASPEED's Cupola360 Spherical Image Processors, Cupola360 has introduced a range of panoramic cameras and deployment software. The collaboration extends to ecosystem partners, including AI service providers, system integrators, and distributors to introduce solutions for various applications such as smart patrol, smart cities, video conferencing, and more. For more information, please visit https://cupola360.com/en/.

About Sigurd

Founded in 1988, Sigurd is a dedicated provider of semiconductor packaging and testing foundry services, offering exceptional Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) services. With a core engineering team boasting over 30 years of hands-on experience, Sigurd has established production and R&D sites in Taiwan, China, and Japan, delivering comprehensive backend engineering and manufacturing solutions to customers worldwide.

Sigurd possesses leading-edge engineering and mass production technologies, with in-house developed test equipment and intelligent, automated production lines. The company operates over 2,000 test systems, including globally renowned equipment and its own RF test platform SG9000 and mixed-signal test platform MAP series, serving hundreds of customers around the clock. Packaging services include Wafer-Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP), Bumping, Flip Chip, Flip Chip Ball Grid Array (FCBGA), and Window Ball Grid Array (wBGA). Testing services cover a range of standard and customized testing solutions, including silicon photonics, logic, analog, mixed-signal, RF, memory, and power device testing.

These technologies are applied in fields such as artificial intelligence, high-speed computing, the metaverse, 5G devices, wireless communication, smart cars, ADAS, medical, satellite, cloud servers, IoT, consumer electronics, and multimedia products. Sigurd has established specialized areas for automotive IC packaging and testing services and has achieved multiple quality certifications, including ITAF16949 and ISO 26262. Sigurd has also passed VDA6.3 process audits by several top 10 global automotive component suppliers, ensuring its services meet the safety and integrity requirements of the automotive industry.

Sigurd was listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 2003 and currently has a capital of NT$4.57 billion, with total group assets valued at NT$38 billion. The company includes subsidiaries such as Winstek, Test-Serv, Sirize Technology (Suzhou), SGUT, Flatek, Ambersan, and others, operating 11 factories globally with over 5,000 employees. According to 2022 data, the Sigurd Group is the 6th largest OSAT group in Taiwan and ranks 10th globally (IDC, July 2022). Sigurd's clients primarily consist of world-class semiconductor design companies, integrated device manufacturers, and wafer foundries. For more information, please visit: www.sigurd.com.tw

SOURCE ASPEED Technology Inc.