Aspen Dental® Elevates Kimberly (Cameron) Jones to Vice President of Hygiene Operations

Aspen Dental

16 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

The Former Division Director of Hygiene Support Takes Charge as Jan LeBeau Retires

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aspen Dental® announced the promotion of Kimberly (Cameron) Jones to Vice President of Hygiene Operations. Jones will be succeeding the retiring Jan LeBeau, who served in the Vice President role for four years.

Aspen Dental elevates Kimberly (Cameron) Jones to Vice President of Hygiene Operations.

Jones has been with Aspen Dental for 13 of her 15 years in dental hygiene. After beginning her career as a chairside hygienist, Jones continued to rise through the ranks at Aspen Dental, holding positions including Hygiene Manager, Director of Hygiene Support, and her recent position of Vice President of Hygiene Operations. Her wealth of experience positions her as a valuable asset in advancing Aspen Dental's mission to bring better care to more people.

"Having served in multiple capacities throughout the company, I deeply understand the day-to-day efforts of our team," stated Jones. "I find inspiration from each of our fantastic territory managers. I have a genuine passion for what I do and look forward to contributing to the Hygiene team's development and growth in various capacities."

Alongside Jones's promotion comes the retirement announcement from Jan LeBeau, who remarked, "After four decades of fulfilling service, it's time to pass the baton. My advice to my colleagues is to embrace lifelong learning, as it is the key to enduring success."

To learn more about careers at Aspen Dental, visit https://www.aspendental.com/.

ABOUT ASPEN DENTAL

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,000+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

