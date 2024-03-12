Aspen Dental Promotes Lori D'Anna to President, Field Operations

D'Anna most recently held the role of Senior Vice President of Operations,

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental® has announced the promotion of Lori D'Anna to President of Field Operations. Over her 25-year tenure at Aspen, D'Anna has held numerous roles, leveraging her deep experience and versatile skillset to drive the organization's growth into the prominent brand it is today. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Field Operations.

D'Anna's journey with Aspen Dental predates the company itself – she was hired by Bob Fontana, Founder and CEO of the Aspen Group, more than 25 years ago as a Patient Services Representative at Aspen's predecessor company, Upstate Dental. Her tireless focus on creating a better experience for patients and providers alike carried her through the Aspen ranks, holding nearly every role in the organization including Dental Hygienist, Office Manager, Regional Manager of Practice Support, Senior Director of Operations, Division Vice President of Operations, and Senior Division Vice President. Through every role D'Anna has held at Aspen, her commitment to the team and furthering Aspen's goals has never wavered.

Reflecting on her tenure at Aspen, D'Anna said, "Throughout my career, I've been surrounded by an incredible team of people working together to break down barriers so that patients can get the care they need today. The dentists and care teams that we support change lives every single day, and I feel so lucky to have had a front row seat as Aspen Dental changed dentistry."

D'Anna's promotion comes on the heels of her recent receipt of the 25th Anniversary Blue Diamond Award during Aspen Dental's annual Leadership Retreat. D'Anna was recognized for her noteworthy contributions to Aspen Dental and her unwavering commitment to advancing Aspen's mission. The Blue Diamond Award, an annual recognition, is bestowed upon individuals within the Aspen Dental team who not only embody Aspen's values but have left a lasting impact on the organization. This year, D'Anna received a special edition of the award as part of Aspen's commemoration of its 25-year milestone.

When asked about D'Anna's impact on Aspen Dental overall, Fontana shares, "Lori has always had this 'Yes' mindset and commitment to do not only for what's best for patients, but the providers and teams that we support. In her own career, she's been courageous enough to raise her hand for new challenges and stretch herself professionally and has inspired countless others in the organization to do the same. There's no doubt that Lori has helped shape Aspen Dental into the organization it is today."

ABOUT ASPEN DENTAL

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,000+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) , and LinkedIn.

