Aspen Dental Introduces "Match Week," a New Annual Tradition to Celebrate Dental School Graduates Joining Its Network

New initiative spotlights emerging dentists and reinforces Aspen Dental's commitment to mentorship, education and long-term support

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental® today announced the launch of Match Week, a new annual celebration recognizing dental school graduates as they take the next step in their careers by joining the Aspen Dental network. Similar to a "Signing Day" moment for emerging dentists, Match Week highlights the personal stories, motivations and goals of new doctors as they begin their professional journeys.

Each year, hundreds of dental students and those in residency programs choose Aspen Dental practices to start their careers, drawn by the network's focus on mentorship, learning, and expanding access to quality oral health care. Match Week reflects Aspen Dental's commitment to supporting new dentists with the education, guidance and resources they'll need from the start, while helping them build meaningful, long-term careers.

Throughout Match Week, taking place February 9-13, graduating dental students will be spotlighted across Aspen Dental's platforms, celebrating their individual stories and the impact they hope to make in the communities they will serve.

"Giving back is one of the main reasons I chose dentistry," said Amie Nguyen, a University of Texas Health San Antonio School of Dentistry upcoming graduate joining Aspen Dental in North Minneapolis. "Oral health affects overall health, confidence and quality of life, yet many people lack access to care, and I want to be part of the solution. Dentistry allows me to not only relieve pain, but also restore confidence and dignity to my patients. Being able to use my skills to serve others is what makes this profession truly meaningful to me."

New dentists are supported through a comprehensive onboarding and development program designed to help doctors build confidence, strengthen their clinical skills and grow as professionals. Support includes mentorship from experienced clinicians, hands-on learning opportunities, and access to the Oral Care Center for Excellence and The Aspen Group University (TAG U), which provides ongoing education and training throughout a doctor's career.

"Supporting new dentists goes beyond helping them get started—it's about preparing them for what's next," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, Chief Clinical Officer of Aspen Dental. "We focus on giving doctors the clinical foundation, professional support and long-term opportunities they need to care for patients, grow as leaders and, if they choose, pursue ownership over the course of their careers."

"Dentistry has the power to both improve patients' quality of life and restore their confidence," said Maria Leal, a University of Pennsylvania upcoming graduate joining Aspen Dental in Erie, Pennsylvania. "As a dentist, I hope to leave a positive and lasting impact by not only treating patients, but also educating them, empowering families, and helping communities prioritize oral health as part of overall well-being,"

Aspen Dental is committed to investing in the next generation of dentists, both those currently practicing within its network and those preparing to enter the profession. As part of this commitment, Aspen Dental will award scholarships to three dental students at the annual Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting. Attendees are encouraged to visit Aspen Dental at booth No. 3410 to learn more about the scholarship program or explore career opportunities with Aspen Dental at careers.aspendental.com.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,100+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world, with practices that are independently owned and operated by licensed dentists. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

