Aspen Dental Introduces Motto Smile Complete Club to Help Stranded SmileDirectClub Patients

News provided by

Aspen Dental®

18 Dec, 2023, 09:30 ET

An exclusive offer for SmileDirectClub patients to continue treatment with Motto Clear Aligners

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental today announced Motto Smile Complete Club to assist patients affected by the recent closure of SmileDirectClub. The special initiative aims to assist former SmileDirectClub patients by offering a seamless transition to Motto Clear Aligners with a $400 credit towards a MottoEssentialTM treatment plan.

Continue Reading
Motto Clear Aligners, which are only available at Aspen Dental, offer patients the best of both worlds: doctor-driven care at an affordable price.
Motto Clear Aligners, which are only available at Aspen Dental, offer patients the best of both worlds: doctor-driven care at an affordable price.
Treatment with Motto Clear Aligners is supervised in person by a real Aspen Dental doctor. On average, patients with mild to moderate cases see results in as little as six months.
Treatment with Motto Clear Aligners is supervised in person by a real Aspen Dental doctor. On average, patients with mild to moderate cases see results in as little as six months.
Start treatment with Motto Clear Aligners today by scheduling an appointment or walking into your local Aspen Dental office.
Start treatment with Motto Clear Aligners today by scheduling an appointment or walking into your local Aspen Dental office.

Motto Clear Aligners, which are sold exclusively at Aspen Dental, offers patients the best of both worlds: doctor-driven care at an affordable price. With the credit, SmileDirectClub patients can now receive MottoEssentialTM treatment plan at participating offices for $1495.

"For more than 25 years, Aspen Dental's primary concern has been the well-being of patients and eliminating the barriers that prevent millions of Americans from getting the oral health care they need," said Sarah Sharfstein, Vice President of Commercialization at Aspen Dental. "We want to ensure all patients have access to quality, doctor-directed care despite the challenges posed by SmileDirectClub's closure. We are hoping to help thousands of patients complete their aligner treatment with a reliable and convenient solution available through a network of 1,000 Aspen Dental branded locations across the country."  

Patients interested in continuing their aligner treatment through the Smile Complete Club are encouraged to schedule a complimentary consultation at aspendental.com/mottoaligners to find the closest participating Aspen Dental location to them. Walk-ins are welcome, and patients will need to bring their current SmileDirectClub trays and treatment plan to their appointment. During the consultation, the dentist will assess each patient's unique needs and create a customized treatment plan. The custom treatment plan will ensure a smooth and successful transition using Motto Clear Aligners.

Through Smile Complete Club, patients are also eligible to receive a $400 credit towards a MottoEssentialTM treatment plan at participating offices. For patients that are interested in a retention solution, participating Aspen Dental offices are offering 25% off MottoRetainTM, which includes four sets of retainers and teeth whitening.

For more information about Smile Complete Club or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.aspendental.com.

About Aspen Dental
Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,000+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn

ASPEN DENTAL MEDIA CONTACT
Lauren Vespa
e: [email protected]

SOURCE Aspen Dental®

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.