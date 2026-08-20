Aspen Dental Opens New Practice in Selma, Expanding Dental Access In One of North Carolina's Fastest-Growing Counties

Led by implant specialist Dr. Mohammad Spouh, the new practice along the Interstate 95 corridor near Eastfield Crossing gives Selma and Smithfield patients closer access to preventive, restorative and emergency care

SELMA, N.C., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aspen Dental® opened a new supported practice at 240 Saint Mark Ave., Suite 101, in Selma, giving patients across Johnston County a closer option for routine and urgent dental care. The office is led by practice owner Mohammad Spouh, DDS, a graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry who has practiced with Aspen Dental since 2018. The office offers a full range of dental services under one roof, including preventive care, emergency dentistry with same-day appointments, dentures, implants, crowns, bridges, oral surgery and Motto™ Clear Aligners, backed by onsite labs and advanced technology that allow many procedures to be completed in fewer visits with clear, upfront cost estimates.

Selma, NC Aspen Dental Grand Opening

"New rooftops, new retail and new neighbors are showing up along this corridor every year, and a lot of them still have to drive out of town for dental care," said Dr. Spouh. "I've built my other practices around getting people out of pain quickly and giving them accessible options, whether that's a same-day repair or a full set of implants. I want Selma patients to have that same option close to home." Dr. Spouh is a member of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, giving Selma patients access to advanced implant expertise close to home.

Selma's population has grown roughly 17 percent since the 2020 Census, from 6,317 residents to an estimated 7,406, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Johnston County, home to Selma, was the fastest-growing county in North Carolina between the 2010 and 2020 Censuses. The office sits at the crossroads of Interstate 95 and U.S.70, putting it within reach of a broader trade area that includes Smithfield, Clayton, Four Oaks and other growing pockets of the county. New retail investment, including Target's recent opening at Eastfield Crossing, reflects that same growth. The new Aspen Dental office gives that expanding population a dental practice close to home instead of traveling elsewhere for care.

That growth is unfolding against a broader shortage of dental providers across North Carolina. Ninety-three of the state's 100 counties are wholly or partially designated as Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, underscoring the need for additional access points as communities like Selma continue to grow.

"A shortage designation means real waiting lists and real patients driving 30 or 40 minutes for treatment," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental. "Opening in a place like Selma, right along a growing corridor, gives patients a nearby option for preventative, restorative and emergency care before a small problem becomes a bigger one."

Dr. Spouh's decision to open in Selma reflects Aspen Dental's model of pairing independent practice owners with the operational support to bring comprehensive, affordable care to growing communities.

"When a doctor like Dr. Spouh is ready to open an additional location, our job is to make sure the technology, staffing and back-office support are already in place so he can focus on giving patients complete, affordable care from day one," said Lori D'Anna, president, field operations at Aspen Dental. "That kind of trust, where an independent owner keeps choosing to grow with us, is how we help more communities like Selma get the care they need close to home."

The Selma office accepts many major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options to reduce barriers to care. New patients can schedule online, call the office directly or walk in.

Office Hours and Scheduling

The Selma office is now accepting new patients at 240 Saint Mark Ave., Suite 101, Selma, NC 27576. Office hours are:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, patients can visit aspendental.com or call (984) 866-4804. Walk-ins are welcome.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental, part of The Aspen Group (TAG), is committed to breaking down barriers to oral healthcare and helping patients put themselves first, starting with a healthy mouth. With nearly 1,100 Aspen Dental-branded offices across the United States, Aspen Dental practices offer comprehensive care and are supported by dedicated teams focused on making dental care more accessible and affordable. Through initiatives such as the Healthy Mouth Movement and Day of Service, Aspen Dental and its network continue to expand access to care for those who need it most. Aspen Dental-branded practices are independently owned and operated by licensed dentists. Aspen Dental Management, Inc. provides business support services to these practices. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow Aspen Dental on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aspen Dental®