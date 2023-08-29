Aspen Medical Products Announces Matt Waidelich as New Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Medical Products (Aspen), the industry leader in solutions for mobility and pain management, is pleased to announce that seasoned industry professional Matt Waidelich has joined the organization as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy.

Waidelich arrives at Aspen armed with a vast network of trusted relationships, poised to drive the organization's ongoing growth and success. Having held senior executive positions, including President and CEO, in a variety of international companies, Waidelich seamlessly integrates into the Aspen leadership team and instantly brings his expertise to the table.

"We are beyond excited to have someone with the reputation, successes and respect that Matt has within our industry join the team," said Jim Cloar, Aspen's Chief Executive Officer. "With the new products, markets and acquisitions that Aspen has lined up, Matt's ability to reach a broad spectrum of industry decision makers creates a perfect opportunity for both Matt and Aspen to achieve unprecedented success."

Waidelich's extensive leadership background also includes positions at Ottobock, Royce Medical and Össur, as well as serving as a consultant to a long list of prominent orthopedic companies.

"I have watched Aspen as a competitor and observer for many years. Given the changes in our market, industry and environment, I believe that Aspen is once again the leader in innovation and is poised to be a disruptor in the industry. I am excited to join Aspen and to be able to share in the opportunities that lie ahead," said Waidelich.

About Aspen Medical Products

Founded in 1994, Aspen Medical Products, LLC is the industry leader in the development and manufacturing of spinal orthopedics and pain therapy solutions. Designed to restore function and alleviate pain, Aspen's products address a variety of patient needs across the continuum of care to help them resume activities of daily living. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Aspen has local sales representation throughout the U.S. and internationally. www.aspenmp.com

